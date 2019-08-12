Prepare for the mother of all strikes, Sossion warns

Teachers have warned the government to prepare for the "mother of all strikes" if it does not release deductions made on teachers salaries by September.

KNUT secretary general Wilson Sossion said he will not call for any meeting for the strike to kick off as they have given Teachers Service Commission enough notices.

“You think I need a meeting to organise for a strike to over 200,000 teachers whose dues will not have been remitted by September?” Sossion posed.

Addressing residents in Siaya at Ambrose Adeya Secondary School on Saturday, Sossion noted that the government is seating on a time bomb and the earlier they remit the money the better.

“I want to declare here and now that as a union we will not allow the commission to go away with the teachers' penny,” Sossion said.

He said the era of violating teachers’ union rights is over and anyone planning to return it will be dealt with accordingly.

He warned that nothing will destroy the largest trade union in Eastern and Central Africa, asking the government not to intimidate teachers.

Sossion, who blamed the Teachers Service Commission for the teachers’ woes, proposed the merger of TSC with the Ministry of Education to avoid duplication of functions.

“It’s the unnecessary power we have given the TSC that they use to provoke teachers to strike. We must return the powers to the ministry of education and do away with the commission,” he added.

Sossion wondered why Kuppet is being given its union dues and not Knut, terming the move discriminatory.

“But I want to inform the commission we will not allow to be ill-treated,” he added.

The Knut secretary-general said the country cannot be operating with two county directors, one for TSC and one for the ministry when only one director is enough to execute all the duties.

He added that the government must stop the duplication of duties in the ministry if they are geared to employ more teachers.