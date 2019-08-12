Kisii mourns ex-Nyaribari MP Manduku's death

Residents of Nyanturago village in Masaba South subcounty on Sunday woke up to the sad news of the passing of former Foreign Affairs assistant minister Hezron Manduku.

The two-time former Nyaribari Masaba MP died at the Nairobi Hospital on Saturday night.

His family said they are still awaiting a doctor's report to ascertain what Manduku was ailing from.

He is survived by seven children and one wife, his brother Zedekiah Machoka told journalists on Sunday morning.

"We are saddened by his loss, he was a wonderful brother, leader and guiding light to this family since we lost our parents," Machoka said.

He said the death of their other brother Nicodemus Machoka two years ago triggered the former MP's sickness.

"He has been in and out of the hospital, sometimes getting better and sometimes getting hospitalised," Machoka said.

Villagers began trooping to Manduku's home to mourn as early as dawn after his death was announced.

Former supporters who religiously voted for the MP described him as a polite and 'one those did a lot for the constituency'.

Former MP Elijah Moindi described Manduku as a national leader and who served the country with selfless dedication.

Kisii Senator Prof Sam Ongeri hailed the former lawmaker for being a trailblazer in education and helping lift the constituency's academic standards.

"We have lost a great man who shaped the development agenda of the region," Ongeri told the Star by phone.

Governor James Ongwae also commiserated with the family saying, "Manduku was a selfless and talented leader and an entrepreneur of great repute."

His contribution to the health sector will be greatly missed," the governor said in a statement to newsrooms.

Others leaders who sent condolences are MPs Ezekiel Machogu (Nyaribari Masaba), Alfa Miruka (Bomachoge Chache) and Deputy Governor Joash Maangi.

Maangi said Manduku will be remembered for his visionary leadership which helped transform the lives of his constituents.

The Seventh Day Adventist elder of Kisii Central Church succumbed at 9.30pm on Saturday night as he underwent treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

Family members said he has been bedridden for close to a month since he checked into the facility.

Rumours of his demise had been circulating on social media until Thursday when Machogu (Nyaribari Masaba MP) visited him to dispel them.

