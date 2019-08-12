MP'S PROMISE

Criminal gangs put on notice in Nyeri

He said it is wrong for security officials to arrest young people in the name of Mungiki.

• He underscored the need for people to follow the law even when they feel that they are being mistreated by the authorities.

by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI Correspondent, Nyeri
12 August 2019 - 00:00
Nyeri town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu
Image: EUTYCAS MUCHIRI

Criminal gangs will not be allowed to regroup in Nyeri town, area MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has said.

Wambugu also told off leaders branding young people as members of the outlawed Mungiki sect saying that will also be unacceptable.

“But when the youths engage in crime, they must be arrested but that should not be generalised. I know our security systems are doing focused investigations and they are arresting wrongdoers,” he added.

He spoke during the launch of Youth Empowerment Center (YEC) in Nyeri Town on Friday.

“I want to stand here in front of you and tell you that I am not a leader who is going to allow criminal gangs to exist in Nyeri town. It will not happen.”

He said he has been telling this to the young people whenever he meets them.

“We also agreed with security agencies especially in this sub-county that they do what is called intelligence-driven investigations.”

The legislator called on those who have been claiming that they are being mistreated by security officials for allegedly being Mungiki adherents to use the available avenues to make complaints.

Nyeri, he said, has the Independent Policing Oversight Authority offices where they can file their complaints.

 

He underscored the need for people to follow the law even when they feel that they are being mistreated by the authorities.

 

by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI Correspondent, Nyeri
12 August 2019 - 00:00

