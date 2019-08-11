CS Kobia claims legal gaps drag gender inequality

Public service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia has pointed to legal gaps existing in the several areas and dragging the gender equality movement and advancements.

The areas include violence against women, employment, economic benefits, marriage and family, reproductive health rights and leadership.

Kobia said these challenges have continued to aggregate women under-representation at all levels of political leadership.

“Over the past 25 years, there has been progress in reforming laws towards improving gender equality, yet discriminatory laws and gaps in legal protection remain in many countries,” Kobia said.

She spoke while launching a project, A Strengthened Women’s Network for Greater Impact, by the European Union in partnership with the African women’s development and communications network Femnet.

The 4-year partnership project funded by the European Union will be implemented in seven African Countries.

Kobia however, commended that the country is marking gains in toward gender equality and strengthen of women to achieve sustainable development goals.

These among them include National Gender and Development Policy 2019, that was approved by Cabinet on August 2.

The policy pushes for increased representation in principles of equality and freedom from discrimination in all national and county policies, laws, and administrative regulations in all public and private institution.

Others include National Policy on Prevention and Response to Gender Based Violence, Protection Against Domestic Violence Act 2015, Sexual offences Act 2006, Marriage Act and Matrimonial property Act among others.

As at January 1st 2019, women’s representation in National Parliament ranged to 61.3 per cent, with the average standing at 24.2 per cent, an increase from 19 per cent in 2010.

While women represent 39 per cent of world employment, only 27 per cent of managerial positions in the world were occupied by women in 2018, up only marginally from 26 per cent in 2015.

The proportion of women in management has increased since 2000 in all regions except in least developed countries.

“Despite progress in implementing gender-responsive budgeting globally, gaps remain in country efforts to establish comprehensive and transparent tracking systems,” she added.