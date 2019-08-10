What the Sexual Offences Act says

The Sexual Offences Act, enacted in 2006, was proposed by then nominated MP Njoki Ndungu - now a Supreme Court judge.

It sets out stiffer penalties for those convicted of engaging in sexual activity with children below the age of 18.

The law states that a person commits rape when he or she intentionally and unlawfully commits an act which causes penetration with his or her genital organs, when the other party does not consent to the penetration and if the consent to penetrate to the genital organs is obtained by force or by means of threats or intimidation.

A person guilty of rape is liable to not less than 10 years imprisonment but which may be enhanced to life imprisonment.

Gang rape according to the sexual act, is committing the rape offence with another person or persons.

Gang rape attracts not less than 15 years but which may be enhanced to life imprisonment as well.

Defilement occurs when a person commits an act which causes penetration with a child. A person found guilty of defiling a child aged 11 years or less gets life imprisonment.

A person found guilty of defiling a child aged between 12 and 15 is sentenced to not less than 20 years.

A person found guilty of defiling a minor aged 16 or 18 years is liable an imprisonment term not less than 15 years.