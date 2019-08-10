Two hospitalised after separate elephant attacks in Baringo

Two men were hospitalised on Thursday after they were attacked by elephants in separate incidences in Baringo North.

Daniel Chesire, 28, was attacked at Tanyilel village while primary school teacher Jackson Chepyegon, 40, in Barwessa.

“We received the patients with bruises. One had an ankle and shoulder dislocation,” Kabartonjo Subcounty Hospital health officer-in-charge Robert Kikwai said on Friday.

He said the two were in stable condition and that Chesire, who was attacked while he tried to take a selfie with the Jumbo, was treated and discharged. Chepyegon was referred to the Baringo County Referral Hospital.

An X-ray showed Chepyegon sustained extensive chest and left arm injuries.

“He was trying to scare away the elephant which was heading to crush his wire-meshed fence, but unfortunately the beast overpowered him, pushed him down, stepped on him and walked away,” resident Komen Cherop said.

Kenya Wildlife Service deputy warden for Baringo David Cheruiyot said the elephant was guided back to Kamnarok National Game Reserve.