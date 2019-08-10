IN STABLE CONDITION

Two hospitalised after separate elephant attacks in Baringo

Doctor says one was discharged, 'other one sustained extensive chest and left arm injuries after it stepped on him'

In Summary

• One man was trying to take a selfie with the jumbo while the other was blocking it from cutting through his wire-meshed fence. 

• Elephant has been roaming since Monday, KWS suspect it migrated from Laikipia range but ' has finally entered Lake Kamnarok Game reserve'. 

by JOSEPH KANGOGO Correspondent, Baringo
News
10 August 2019 - 00:00
A resident watches a stray elephant roaming in people’s farms in Tanyilel village, Baringo North subcounty on August 8
MIGRANT: A resident watches a stray elephant roaming in people’s farms in Tanyilel village, Baringo North subcounty on August 8
Image: JOSEPH KANGOGO

Two men were hospitalised on Thursday after they were attacked by elephants in separate incidences in Baringo North.

Daniel Chesire, 28, was attacked at Tanyilel village while primary school teacher Jackson Chepyegon, 40, in Barwessa.

“We received the patients with bruises. One had an ankle and shoulder dislocation,” Kabartonjo Subcounty Hospital health officer-in-charge Robert Kikwai said on Friday.

 

He said the two were in stable condition and that Chesire, who was attacked while he tried to take a selfie with the Jumbo, was treated and discharged. Chepyegon was referred to the Baringo County Referral Hospital.

An X-ray showed Chepyegon sustained extensive chest and left arm injuries. 

“He was trying to scare away the elephant which was heading to crush his wire-meshed fence, but unfortunately the beast overpowered him, pushed him down, stepped on him and walked away,” resident Komen Cherop said.

Kenya Wildlife Service deputy warden for Baringo David Cheruiyot said the elephant was guided back to Kamnarok National Game Reserve.

A stray elephant roams in people’s farms in Tanyilel village, Baringo North subcounty on August 8 .
WILD AND FREE: A stray elephant roams in people’s farms in Tanyilel village, Baringo North subcounty on August 8 .
Image: JOSEPH KANGOGO

Cheruiyot said the animal might have migrated from the bordering Laikipia range. He thanked residents for their humility as KWS officers dealt with the stray animals.

He said the delay in driving the elephants back to the reserve was due to thick forests and sloppy terrains. Residents said the elephant was spotted grazing at Ainobkoror bushes on Thursday morning.

On Monday, the elephant caused tension as the residents spotted it freely crossing Koreima, Kimalel and Kibingor villages in Baringo South. 

 

On Tuesday around 5 am, the elephant stormed Kasiber village in Baringo North and killed a cow belonging to Dickson Chesaro.

It stepped on and injured another cow belonging to Chesaro's neighbour Charles Komen before eating and destroying maize on several farms.

The farms belong to James Chelimo,  Jacob Chesaro, Reuben Cheraste, Issac Kiptai, Joshua Cheraste, Samuel Kandie and Johana Kemei. 

Baringo North subcounty commissioner Bwobwocha Opwocha warned residents against going closer to the elephants saying the animal could kill easily.

In 2002, elephants killed five people in the span of one month in Barwessa ward. The victims were Talaa Chemiryo, Katilomwo Lokwamechan, David Sormoi, Sumukwo Chepchieng, Kandagor Chesang, Talaa Kiptuilanga and Chesire Chepyegon.

They were attacked in separate incidents on different dates at Kapluk, Oibkoror, Chebogar, Ket-Kutung and Oinob-Koko villages.

“The families of the victims say they are yet to be compensated by the KWS,” resident Reuben Chepkong’a said.

He noted an increase in human-wildlife conflict especially in Kerio Valley which normally occurs towards the harvesting seasons and onset of dry spell.

Chepkong’a appealed to KWS to identify the migration corridors of the elephants both in Lake Kamnarok in Baringo North and Rimoi Conservancy in the neighbouring Elgeyo-Marakwet county.

“Fencing Lake Kamnarok as we have heard can derail their free movement,” he said.

The Tugen traditional culture does not allow anyone to kill a rogue wild animal because it is believed it may be out seeking a marriage partner from the neighbourhood.

 

Edited by R.Wamochie 

MORE:

South African poacher killed by elephant then eaten by lions

A search party struggled to find the body
News
4 months ago

Meru family in agony after jumbo tramples son to death

Boniface Kirimi, 26, was killed by the elephant near his home on Wednesday
News
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JOSEPH KANGOGO Correspondent, Baringo
News
10 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    20h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Huawei unveils its own operating system after restrictions
    11h ago World

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

  5. Four dead and two injured in California stabbing rampage
    1d ago World

Latest Videos