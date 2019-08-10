Two hospitalised after separate elephant attacks in Baringo

• One man was trying to take a selfie with the jumbo while the other was blocking it from cutting through his wire-meshed fence.
• Elephant has been roaming since Monday, KWS suspect it migrated from Laikipia range but ' has finally entered Lake Kamnarok Game reserve'.
Two men were hospitalised on Thursday after they were attacked by elephants in separate incidences in Baringo North.
Daniel Chesire, 28, was attacked at Tanyilel village while primary school teacher Jackson Chepyegon, 40, in Barwessa.
“We received the patients with bruises. One had an ankle and shoulder dislocation,” Kabartonjo Subcounty Hospital health officer-in-charge Robert Kikwai said on Friday.
He said the two were in stable condition and that Chesire, who was attacked while he tried to take a selfie with the Jumbo, was treated and discharged. Chepyegon was referred to the Baringo County Referral Hospital.
An X-ray showed Chepyegon sustained extensive chest and left arm injuries.
“He was trying to scare away the elephant which was heading to crush his wire-meshed fence, but unfortunately the beast overpowered him, pushed him down, stepped on him and walked away,” resident Komen Cherop said.
Kenya Wildlife Service deputy warden for Baringo David Cheruiyot said the elephant was guided back to Kamnarok National Game Reserve.
Cheruiyot said the animal might have migrated from the bordering Laikipia range. He thanked residents for their humility as KWS officers dealt with the stray animals.
He said the delay in driving the elephants back to the reserve was due to thick forests and sloppy terrains. Residents said the elephant was spotted grazing at Ainobkoror bushes on Thursday morning.
On Monday, the elephant caused tension as the residents spotted it freely crossing Koreima, Kimalel and Kibingor villages in Baringo South.
On Tuesday around 5 am, the elephant stormed Kasiber village in Baringo North and killed a cow belonging to Dickson Chesaro.
It stepped on and injured another cow belonging to Chesaro's neighbour Charles Komen before eating and destroying maize on several farms.
The farms belong to James Chelimo, Jacob Chesaro, Reuben Cheraste, Issac Kiptai, Joshua Cheraste, Samuel Kandie and Johana Kemei.
Baringo North subcounty commissioner Bwobwocha Opwocha warned residents against going closer to the elephants saying the animal could kill easily.
In 2002, elephants killed five people in the span of one month in Barwessa ward. The victims were Talaa Chemiryo, Katilomwo Lokwamechan, David Sormoi, Sumukwo Chepchieng, Kandagor Chesang, Talaa Kiptuilanga and Chesire Chepyegon.
They were attacked in separate incidents on different dates at Kapluk, Oibkoror, Chebogar, Ket-Kutung and Oinob-Koko villages.
“The families of the victims say they are yet to be compensated by the KWS,” resident Reuben Chepkong’a said.
He noted an increase in human-wildlife conflict especially in Kerio Valley which normally occurs towards the harvesting seasons and onset of dry spell.
Chepkong’a appealed to KWS to identify the migration corridors of the elephants both in Lake Kamnarok in Baringo North and Rimoi Conservancy in the neighbouring Elgeyo-Marakwet county.
“Fencing Lake Kamnarok as we have heard can derail their free movement,” he said.
The Tugen traditional culture does not allow anyone to kill a rogue wild animal because it is believed it may be out seeking a marriage partner from the neighbourhood.
