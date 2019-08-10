Recess denying us chance to make money, says Kisii MCA

A Kisii MCA has opposed recess for ward representatives saying it denies them the opportunity to make money in the county assembly.

Protus Nyaramba (Bomariba) said MCAs are paid little money and needed to have as many sittings in the assembly as possible to make more cash in allowances.

Nyaramba on Thursday told speaker David Kombo that going on recess was a waste of an opportunity to make money.

The second-term MCA said they can't afford to go home to idle with their wives and children.

He said it was wrong for the MCAs to operate on the same calendar as that of MPs.

"The MPs are already in the US on a paid tour yet here we are being dismissed to go home and idle with no money," Nyaramba said.

"Mr speaker, operating on a similar calender as that of the National Assembly may drive us into poverty."

He suggested a change in the county assembly calendar to reduce "too many useless recesses."

Nominated MCA Beatrice Toel told Nyramba that his wife lives in the town and that the recess would give him an opportunity to sample his spouse food.

"Capitalise on this time go home to taste your wives food. It is better than what you're eating around," Toel said.

The assembly proceeded on a month-long recess and will resume sittings on September 10.

edited by peter obuya