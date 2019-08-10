Italian firm keeps Eldoret office despite dams scandal

Italian firm CMC di Ravenna is still operating an office in Eldoret despite suspending all activities involving the scandal-plagued Arror and Kimwarer dams in Elgeyo Marakwet county.

The company has, however, scaled down its staff from more than 190 to less than 30 at the Liaison office on the 13th floor of the KVDA Plaza in Eldoret.

The firm had been awarded the contract by the Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) to put up the two dams for Sh63 billion.

However, but all plans have been thrown into disarray following the arrest and prosecution of several KVDA and government officials over the dams scandal.

It is suspected that Sh21 billion was lost, which has led to the suspension of Treasury CS Henry Rotich, his PS Kamau Thugge, PS Susan Koech, ex-KVDA boss David Kimosop and acting CEO Francis Kipkech, among others charged.

CMC officials had two months ago said they were ready to start construction work on the controversial Arror and Kimwarer dams. It could, however, not proceed with the plan because it has no access to the land for the projects.

Chief engineer of the Arror and Kimwarer dams Eva Luongo was not at her office on Friday and junior officials said they were not authorised to speak about the dams.

Residents of Arror led by Paul Terign said they had no idea whether the projects will proceed.

“We are just waiting for information on the stalled projects,” Terign said.

Three months ago, Luongo indicated that they had finalised initial work on designs and moved machinery on site.

No works have taken place.

The officials stationed in Eldoret also included project manager Nauro Abbafati. Among staff who had been deployed in Eldoret were 40 engineers who have since left the region with no work taking off.

Abaffati denied claims the company had no capacity to undertake the two projects and said they were in the country to stay and implement the projects.

The government had gazetted more than 6,500 acres, which were to be acquired from 1,000 families at Arror and Kimwarer.

The affected families have taken back their land after the government failed to relocate and compensate them.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos has asked the families to stay put on the land and use it until they are fully compensated.

“We would like to have the projects continue as planned once the government is through with investigations of the dams,” Tolgos said.

The company has filed for bankruptcy.

