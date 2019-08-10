Four deny stealing Sh300,000 items from Knec

Four people have been charged with illegally obtaining items worth Sh300,000 from the Kenya National Examination Council offices.

Samson Wambanya, Seif Mutie, Samwel Ng'ang'a and Nelson Omusungu were charged before Kibera Senior Principal Magistrate Derrick Kuto but they denied the charges.

They are accused of stealing toner kits belonging to Knec in Lang'ata.

They were arrested after a detector at the entrance detected the items, leading to their arrests.

Yesterday they told the court they were in communications with KNEC CEO and managers to have the matter solved out of court.

They said that since they were out on a cash bail they were entitled to lenient bond terms.

Kuto released them on a bond of Sh400,000 and a cash bail of Sh300,000.

He directed the matter to be heard on October 30 and be mentioned on August 26 so that he can be given witness statements and documentary evidence.