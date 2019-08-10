DENY OFFENCE

Four deny stealing Sh300,000 items from Knec

They were arrested after a detector at the entrance detected the items, leading to their arrests.

In Summary

•They were arrested after a detector at the entrance detected the items,  leading to their arrests. 

by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
10 August 2019 - 00:00
charged with stealing from KNEC
The suspect at a Kibera court yesterday charged with stealing from KNEC
Image: CLAUSE MASIKA

Four people have been charged with illegally obtaining items worth Sh300,000 from the Kenya National Examination Council offices. 

Samson Wambanya, Seif  Mutie, Samwel Ng'ang'a  and Nelson Omusungu were charged before Kibera Senior Principal Magistrate Derrick Kuto but they denied the charges. 

They are accused of stealing toner kits belonging to Knec in Lang'ata.

They were arrested after a detector at the entrance detected the items,  leading to their arrests. 

Yesterday they told the court they were in communications with KNEC  CEO and managers to have the matter solved out of court. 

They said that since they were out on a cash bail they were entitled to lenient bond terms.

 Kuto released them on a bond of Sh400,000 and a cash bail of Sh300,000.

He directed the matter to be heard on October 30 and be mentioned on August 26 so that he can be given witness statements and documentary evidence.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
10 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    20h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Huawei unveils its own operating system after restrictions
    11h ago World

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

  5. Four dead and two injured in California stabbing rampage
    1d ago World

Latest Videos