Work with the state, DP Ruto urges governors

Deputy President William Ruto has reiterated the importance for the counties to partner with the national government so to realise set priorities.

The DP said governors should work with the government to accomplish key projects.

Speaking in Bomet during the swearing-in ceremony of new Governor Hillary Barchok, Ruto said the country's economic growth relies on the counties.

He also called on the governors to be accountable and prudently utilise the funds they are given.

"We value the role of the counties on the growth of our economy and that is why we stress on the need to use funds for the purposes intended for," Ruto said.

Barchok took the oath of office in a ceremony held at the Bomet Green Stadium. He took over from Governor Joyce Laboso who succumbed to cancer on July 29.

Ruto promised the people of Bomet that he will stand with them and ensure Laboso's agenda is fulfilled.

He lauded Bomet MCAs over their role in ensuring the smooth delivery of services during Laboso's time. She told them to extend the same support to Barchok.

"It is not easy to confuse or manipulate the residents...these people know what they want so work with all elected leaders for you to succeed," he said.

Former Governor Isaac Rutto skipped the event.

On development, Ruto said radiology and chemotherapy equipment will start working at the county's Longisa Referral Hospital beginning next month.

He said the national and county government will partner in putting up Laboso's mother and child wellness centre as her legacy project. He said the national government will provide half of the funds towards the project while the county will give the remainder.

The DP said funds set for the construction of 120 small holder water pans in each of the five subcounties will be issued.

Present were governors Paul Chepkwony (Kericho), Samuel Tunai (Narok), Stanley Kiptis (Baringo), Stephen Sang (Nandi),devolution PS Charles Sunkuli and petroleum CAS John Mosonik.

Others were MPs Ronald Tonui, Brighton Yegon, Gideon Koskei, Beatrice Kones and Dominic Koskei.

In his acceptance speech, Barchok said he never betrayed Laboso during her time as the governor and will continue with the same spirit.

Sang said they will work together with the national government to ensure devolution works.

"Devolution has all along been working we are wondering why we are having challenges now with division of revenue...we do not if this has been brought about by handshake," he stated.

Tunai added his voice to calls by women leaders in having the new governor pick a woman as his deputy. He said by so doing, he will have honoured Laboso.

Kones told Barchok to take his time in picking his deputy, saying there was no hurry.

Senator Christopher Langat said they will stand with the DP to ensure he ascends to power in 2022.