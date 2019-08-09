NYERI COUNTY

Nema orders closing of slaughterhouse over poor hygiene

by SHEILA NJAMBI
09 August 2019 - 12:14
THE SLAUGHTER HOUSE SHUT DOWN.
 The National Environment Management Authority has temporarily shut down a slaughterhouse in Karatina, Nyeri county, for disregarding environmental regulations.

The slaughterhouse, which had a poor effluent discharge system, will remain closed until renovations are made.

This comes after NEMA  temporarily shut down a sisal plant in Voi following concerns effluent from the factory is discharged into Voi River.

Nema county director Edith Kalo during the shut down said, "We are  committed to strictly enforcing environmental safety rules,"

In recent months, Nema with the help of law enforcement agencies has been conducting frequent raids along the river to stop illegal sand harvesting and brick making.

