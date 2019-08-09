Lamu Port to be commissioned in December - CS Macharia

The multi-billion shilling Lamu Port is expected to be commissioned by December, Transport CS James Macharia has said.

The construction of the first three berths will be completed in October. Macharia, said the first of the 20-berth facility has already been completed.

"Works on the second and third berth are expected to be completed in October and we shall be going there [in Lamu] to officially commission the project later in the year," Macharia said.

He spoke during the launch of the Kenya Ports Authority's 30-year (2018-2047) master plan at Whitesands Beach Hotel in Mombasa.

The Lamu Portbwill fully be operational by 2021 and will open markets in Ethiopia and South Sudan. It will be developed to be the second main port for Kenya after Mombasa.

Kenya Ports Authority managing director Daniel Manduku said they will construct berths for general cargo, liquid bulk, and dry bulk.

In the mater plan, the management has outlined the construction of 20 berths at the facility.

This will include; eight container berths, six multi-purpose berths, three dry bulk berths, and three liquid bulk berths.

"The port area in Lamu will still allow us further expansion even after 2047 because of availability of land. Ultimately, Lamu Port will have a capacity of 76 million tonnes by 2047,” Manduku said

However, before the port becomes fully operational, there is need to develop a road network connecting Lamu to Isiolo, before connecting to the main highway from Garissa to Nairobi.

The road will be essential for transporting cargo to the hinterland.

"This connection is important before port operations commence fully. The construction of this road is expected to take about three years," reads part of the master plan.

At the same time, the KPA management said there are other aspects that must be arranged before the port begins operations.

Procurement of delivery equipment, selection of an operator, set up of sales and marketing organisation to attract cargo and hiring and training of personnel.

KPA is also expected to set up a management organisation that include nautical management, tugs, pilotage and administration.

The facility will also be installed with ICT systems for operations, a hi-tech security installation and teams of authority inspection, documentations and gate procedures will also be put in place.