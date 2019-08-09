Give counties more funds, BBI told as it winds up public participation

The Building Bridges Initiative winds up its public participation sessions today amid more calls for increased budgetary allocations to the counties.

Women leaders under the umbrella body Embrace and the Senate yesterday proposed that the allocation should significantly be increased from 15 per cent of the national budget- as stated in the Constitution.

Senators said the allocation should be increased to 40 per cent while the women leaders proposed 45 per cent of the total budget.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula while presenting a memorandum from the Senate said counties should get a minimum of 40 per cent, adding that the amount should not be based on audited accounts.

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, speaking for Embrace, said county allocation should be increased to 45 per cent of the audited national budget.

Women leaders present at the presentation included governors Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Anne Waiguru, Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris (Nairobi) and former Cabinet Minister Nyiva Mwendwa among others.

While announcing that the BBI public participation was coming to an end, chairperson Yusuf Haji called on those who were still willing to submit their proposals to take them to their offices at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

“The day will mark the end of the team's receipt of views from the public and institutional stakeholders as well as those that have been coming to us through our e-mail address,” he stated.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo said that the Senate did not take a position on whether to support the presidential or parliamentary system of government.

She said her colleagues want the Senate to be made the upper house while the National Assembly the lower house. “We have been to Australia and seen how they operate. We wish to emulate that kind of arrangement,” she added.

Declaring state of emergency should also be shared between the Senate and the National Assembly, she proposed.

Dullo further said there are conflicts on the role of the Senate and that of the National Assembly which can be eliminated if the functions can be clearly defined.

She said the national Assembly's work should be limited to constituency functions and those of the government at that level while senate should be concerned with the functions of the counties and the government at that level also.

“The roles of the two houses during appointments should also be clearly defined,” she added.