South Africa gaming firm makes comeback in Kenya

Millionaires Casinos’ country manager Atilla Torok has announced the return of the gaming den that is set to be opened at Two Rivers Mall by the end of this month.

The South African based gaming firm Millionaires casino was previously located at the Westgate Mall in Westlands but closed following the September 2013 terror attack.

Torok in a statement on Thursday said the Casino will be partnering with Kenya’s best Mix of music, Capital Limited Group, a brand that is unrivaled in organising and executing such corporate events.

“It is a timely comeback since the countries need for job opportunities is growing. Millionaires Casino will create job opportunities for hundreds,” he said.

The reopening of the casino comes at a time when betting firms such as SportPesa among others are challenging a decision by the Betting Licensing Board to cancel their operational licenses. The betting firms were supposed to have had their licenses renewed by July 1. The case is pending for determination in court.

The new Millionaires Casino will be located at the expansive Two Rivers Mall and is set to offer a luxurious environment for our valued players within its state of the art facility.

Torok in his statement said the reopening is due to public demand. “The Casino returns to quench a thirst that has lasted for five years and specifically for players who want to have a Las Vegas kind of gaming experience, right within East Africa’s largest city, Nairobi” he said.

“It has always been Millionaires Casino’s objective, for our clients to benefit from mind boggling prizes, in an amazingly entertaining environment. We are back because of customer’s non-stop demand,” he added.

Torok said Kenyans and foreigners will stand to benefit from their consummate customer care service offered by their internationally trained staff.

Millionaires Casino Nairobi is part of the internationally recognized Millionaires Gaming Africa Group operating casinos worldwide.

The brand portrays the “Millionaires” theme through the elegance of black and gold, rich wood interiors, sophisticated furniture and bold chandeliers creating an ambiance that is truly fit for a millionaire.