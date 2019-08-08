Sonko Rescue Team to extend services to rest of Africa

• The non-profitable organization has over the past 10 years offered services and touched thousands of people especially those in informal settlements.lives.
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko plans to extend services offered by his Sonko Rescue Team across the East African Community region.
The non-profitable organization has over the past 10 years offered services and touched thousands of people especially those in informal settlements.
The services include transportation of the bodies of their loved ones to various parts of the country, provision of clean water to slum-dwellers in Nairobi, provision of access to medical care both within Kenyan and abroad, education of the less fortunate and provision of access to legal services for those who cannot afford ,among others.
This comes as the flamboyant Nairobi Governor on Wednesday was yet again recognized and awarded an honorary Doctorate in Excellence in recognition of his long-standing contribution in service to humankind by the European Digital University.
The ceremony was held in Dubai at the Dubai University Campus.
Sonko said he was overwhelmed and never would he have imagined that SRT founded over 10 years ago but was officially registered in 2013 would attract global recognition.
According to him, the honorary doctorate degree has challenged him to do more for the community.
“To this end, I personally commit to extend the works of the Sonko Rescue Team to the larger East African Region, and later across to Africa,”Sonko said.
The Nairobi Governor said his organization has been on the front line in reforming Kenyan youth from crime, drugs and substances abuse among other vices, while supporting them to establish sustainable income generating programs in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.
Recently, the SRT embarked on a program to fight for the rights of and support helpless widows and their children who have for many years been disinherited of their property due to archaic cultural practices.
“These practices have no place in the 21st Century,” he said.
Sonko challenged those with means to help the less fortunate in the society so as to make the world a better place.
Founder-Chancellor of the European Digital University Prof Sidhic A. Muhammed said without service to mankind, life is meaningless.“The quality of life is increased when we help each other out,”he said
The professor also said Sonko's recognition is a motivation to society and a message that there is always someone watching when we do good for mankind.
Others who attended the ceremony, which also doubled as the launch of the EDU-KWAKOO Blockchain Training and Application Programs, include University of Dubai president Dr Eesa Al Bastaki, Kwakoo Academy CEO Dr Anthony Saint, among others.
In February this year , Sonko was also appointed the Good Deeds Ambassador by the Good Deeds Global, an Israel-based organization for his generosity in helping the needy.