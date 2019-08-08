Sonko Rescue Team to extend services to rest of Africa

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko plans to extend services offered by his Sonko Rescue Team across the East African Community region.

The non-profitable organization has over the past 10 years offered services and touched thousands of people especially those in informal settlements.

The services include transportation of the bodies of their loved ones to various parts of the country, provision of clean water to slum-dwellers in Nairobi, provision of access to medical care both within Kenyan and abroad, education of the less fortunate and provision of access to legal services for those who cannot afford ,among others.

This comes as the flamboyant Nairobi Governor on Wednesday was yet again recognized and awarded an honorary Doctorate in Excellence in recognition of his long-standing contribution in service to humankind by the European Digital University.

The ceremony was held in Dubai at the Dubai University Campus.

Sonko said he was overwhelmed and never would he have imagined that SRT founded over 10 years ago but was officially registered in 2013 would attract global recognition.

According to him, the honorary doctorate degree has challenged him to do more for the community.