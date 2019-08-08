Ruto pledges government's support to new governor Barchok

Deputy President William Ruto has pledged the government's support to Bomet new Governor Hillary Barchok.

Ruto said the government will work with him and his entire team the way they worked with the late governor Joyce Laboso.

"The way the President, I and the entire government worked with your former governor Laboso, we will equally work with you and your team to ensure that the agenda set by Laboso is fulfilled," Ruto said.

Ruto spoke at the Bomet Green Stadium on Thursday during the swearing-in ceremony of the third Bomet Governor Barchok.

He added that the government will continue fulfilling development projects that it had promised to the people of Bomet.

The DP said the government will collaborate with the county government of Bomet to work on mother and child facility that had been proposed by Laboso.

He said both levels of governments will work on it in honour of Laboso.

Ruto urged Bomet residents to also support their new governor the way they were working with the late governor Laboso.

He asked the governor to work closely with other leaders including the people of Bomet.

Ruto also called upon the Bomet County Assembly to support the new governor.

Edwin Abonyo, the husband to the late governor said the family of Laboso will support governor Barchok.

Abonyo said he has been approached by various people on the family's appointment over a certain position.

He said he will submit his proposal to the Deputy President.