Rugby players found guilty of rape, to be sentenced tomorrow

In Summary

• The players are accused of sexually assaulting a musician at Seefar Apartments.

by FAITH NYASUGUTA
News
08 August 2019 - 16:32
Rugby Players Alex Mahaga and Frank Wanyama during a court appearance.
Image: FILE

The two rugby players accused of raping a musician last year have been found guilty and will be sentenced on Friday.

Frank Wanyama and Alex Mahaga were charged with gang rape in April last year.

The players are accused of sexually assaulting a musician at Seefar Apartments in Highrise, Nairobi, on February 10, last year.

They denied the charge before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi and were released on bail.

The sportsmen were arrested after the woman said they attacked her when she went to one of their houses after her birthday celebration.

She told her story via social media, where she said she was drugged before the ordeal and added that she was pregnant.

"I was slipping in and out of consciousness may be due to shock but I was helpless. I couldn’t fight two men who play rugby professionally. Obviously, they were stronger hence I let them do whatever they wanted to do the whole night,” she claimed.

"I could have reported the case to the police but I was in denial, shock, pain and exhausted. I didn’t want to report also because of the profile of one of these rugby players."

In her police statement, the musician said she tried to confront Wanyama with the allegations but he dismissed her telling her to look for a lawyer in case she decides to go public.

Wanyama accused her of attempting to extort him.

The court was to deliver its judgement on Thursday but failed to due to Mahaga’s absence.
