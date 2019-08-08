GOOD PROGRESS

Nairobi county winning war against shisha - study

Report shows Westlands has 100 per cent compliance, Parklands lowest at 57

In Summary

• Data was collected from 200 establishments between 7pm and 2am.

• Report shows ban has been effective in containing shisha use.

by MAGDALINE SAYA REPORTER
News
08 August 2019 - 00:00
Kenya Tobacco Control Alliance chairman Joel Gitali and head of programmes Thomas Lindi
LOBBYISTS: Kenya Tobacco Control Alliance chairman Joel Gitali and head of programmes Thomas Lindi
Image: MAGDALINE SAYA

Most entertainment joints in Nairobi have complied with the shisha ban, a report shows.

The study was commissioned by the lobby group Kenya Tobacco Control Alliance.

It was conducted between May and June, assessing compliance in bars, nightclubs and restaurants.

The survey sampled 200 establishments within Eastleigh, Westlands, Parklands, Lang’ata, Kasarani, Mathare Valley and Pipeline.

Data collectors visited the venues between 7pm and 2am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays when shisha use was reportedly most likely to occur.

The study shows Westlands has 100 per cent compliance while Parklands has the lowest at 57 per cent.

Kasarani, Eastleigh, Langata Mathare Valley and Pipeline follow in compliance after Westlands in that order.

“Shisha smoking and/or equipment was most often found in nightclubs (24 per cent) and bars (20 per cent), but was rarely observed in restaurants (five per cent),” the report says.

Explaining why Westlands and Parklands are high and low in compliance level respectively yet they border each other, KETCA chairman Joel Gitali said:

“In Parklands majority of users are university students in nearby universities while in Westlands most of those who live there are high income individuals who tend to be cautious hence behave differently.”

He noted even though the war is far from over, the report is a sign of positive progress.

“We are happy with the results because generally the use was very rampant before the ban. The fact that those who still smoke do it in hideouts means effects of exposure to second hand smoke have gone down,” Gitali noted.

Shisha smoking is a means of consuming tobacco through a water pipe.

The government on December 28, 2017 imposed a ban on shisha. The ban prohibits the import, manufacture, sale, offer for sale, use, advertising, promotion, distribution and encouraging or facilitating the use of shisha.

The report recommends increased surveillance in public places, training of relevant enforcement agencies and raising of awareness among entertainment joints owners and managers, as well as conducting public education campaigns.

The lobby hopes to do a similar study in other counties to ascertain levels of compliance.

Shisha tobacco contains nicotine which is highly addictive and has carcinogens that have been linked to cancers of the mouth, lung, stomach and esophagus.

MORE:

New approach needed in fight against shisha - official

Shisha smoking has been linked to lung and oral cancers, heart disease and other serious illnesses
News
2 weeks ago

Lobby threatens to expose high-end joints selling shisha

Smuggling as a result of porous borders has been blamed for continued use despite ban
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MAGDALINE SAYA REPORTER
News
08 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    20h ago Corridors of Power

  2. In Somalia, 'good news does not sell'
    20h ago Big Read

  3. Bobi Wine charged with annoying Museveni
    1d ago Africa

  4. Nigerian star Tekno arrested for traffic 'strip dance'
    16h ago Africa

  5. Your Wednesday Breakfast Briefing
    18h ago Breakfast Briefing

Latest Videos