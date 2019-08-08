Matiang'i declares Monday a public holiday

Imam Habib Mohammed told the star in a phone interview that Eid al-Adha also dubbed as "festival of the sacrifice", is a celebration symbolizing the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael.

"Muslims believe that Ibrahim was spared the heartbreaking task when God provided a lamb for sacrifice instead," he said.

Mohammed said that Eid al-Adha is the second annual celebration in Islam after the Eid ul Fitr.