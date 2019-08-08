PUBLIC HOLIDAY

Matiang'i declares Monday a public holiday

Monday is set aside to celebrate Eid al-Adha,one of the holiest days in the Muslim calendar.

In Summary

•Eid al-Adha is the second annual celebration in Islam and considered the greater celebration.

• Eid al-Adha, which translates as "festival of the sacrifice", is a celebration symbolizing the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God.

by LYNDSAY NYAWIRA
News
08 August 2019 - 10:59
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i during a past event in Nairobi.
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i during a past event in Nairobi.
Image: FILE

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has on Thursday declared August 12 a public holiday to mark Eid al-Adha .

Eid al-Adha, is one of the holiest days in the Muslim calendar.

Muslims during a past Eid al-Fitr prayers at Tononoka grounds in Mombasa
Muslims during a past Eid al-Fitr prayers at Tononoka grounds in Mombasa
Image: FILE
 
 

Imam Habib Mohammed told the star in a phone interview that Eid al-Adha also dubbed as "festival of the sacrifice", is a celebration symbolizing the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael.

 

"Muslims believe that Ibrahim was spared the heartbreaking task when God provided a lamb for sacrifice instead," he said.

Mohammed said that Eid al-Adha is the second annual celebration in Islam after the Eid ul Fitr.

"It is dubbed 'the big Eid', which is observed at the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan and took place on 4 June.".

This year the government declared June 4 as a public holiday to allow Muslims to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.

Kenya joins Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Malaysia and Afghanistan in marking Eid-al-Adha as a public holiday.

All you need to know about Eid-ul-Fitr

The day is majorly focused on giving of alms to the poor, or zakat.
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by LYNDSAY NYAWIRA
News
08 August 2019 - 10:59

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Bobi Wine charged with annoying Museveni
    1d ago Africa

  3. In Somalia, 'good news does not sell'
    1d ago Big Read

Latest Videos