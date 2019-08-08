[IN PHOTOS]: Woman Rep Zuleka visits baby care centre day after being kicked out of Parliament

In Summary

• Zuleka was forced out of Parliament on Wednesday for bringing in her five-months old baby.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
08 August 2019 - 17:01
Kwale Woman Representative Zuleka Hassan at baby care center on Thursday 8, 2019.
Kwale Woman Representative Zuleka Hassan at baby care center on Thursday 8, 2019.
Image: COURTESY

Kwale Woman Representative Zuleka Hassan on Thursday visited the baby care centre for Members of Parliament staff, a day after being kicked out of Parliament chambers.

Kwale Woman Representative Zuleka Hassan at baby care center on Thursday 8, 2019.
Kwale Woman Representative Zuleka Hassan at baby care center on Thursday 8, 2019.
Image: COURTESY

Zuleka was forced out of Parliament on Wednesday for bringing in her five-month-old baby to the chambers.

Kwale Woman Representative Zuleka Hassan at baby care center on Thursday 8, 2019.
Kwale Woman Representative Zuleka Hassan at baby care center on Thursday 8, 2019.
Image: COURTESY

The centre is located on the fourth floor of the Red Cross Building close to Parliament Buildings.

It is where MPs and Parliamentary staff are supposed to nurse their children while delivering their duties.

Kwale Woman Representative Zuleka Hassan at baby care center on Thursday 8, 2019.
Kwale Woman Representative Zuleka Hassan at baby care center on Thursday 8, 2019.
Image: COURTESY

Majority Leader Aden Duale accused her for abusing House orders, adding that she brought in a stranger to the House Chambers.

"That member must be cited for gross misconduct.  We must protect the dignity of the House," Duale said.

MP kicked out of Parliament after walking in with baby

The Speaker ordered the Serjeant-at-arms to remove her from the chambers.
1 day ago

He also said the House cannot proceed with its business of the day with 349 and a half members.

The MP caused the drama which interrupted normal House proceedings for a while.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
08 August 2019 - 17:01

