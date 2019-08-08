[IN PHOTOS]: Woman Rep Zuleka visits baby care centre day after being kicked out of Parliament

• Zuleka was forced out of Parliament on Wednesday for bringing in her five-months old baby.
Kwale Woman Representative Zuleka Hassan on Thursday visited the baby care centre for Members of Parliament staff, a day after being kicked out of Parliament chambers.
Zuleka was forced out of Parliament on Wednesday for bringing in her five-month-old baby to the chambers.
The centre is located on the fourth floor of the Red Cross Building close to Parliament Buildings.
It is where MPs and Parliamentary staff are supposed to nurse their children while delivering their duties.
Majority Leader Aden Duale accused her for abusing House orders, adding that she brought in a stranger to the House Chambers.
"That member must be cited for gross misconduct. We must protect the dignity of the House," Duale said.
He also said the House cannot proceed with its business of the day with 349 and a half members.
The MP caused the drama which interrupted normal House proceedings for a while.