DPP orders arrest of billionaire Humphrey Kariuki and others over tax evasion

DPP Noordin Haji has called for the arrest of WOW beverages and Africa Spirits directors over tax evasion, forgery and possession of unaccustomed and possession of counterfeit goods.

In a statement, the DPP has also indicated that the directors of the beverage companies evaded tax payment and committed fraud contravening section 104 and 105 of the Tax Procedures Act.

On June 30, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations received information that a truck and a trailer were transporting unaccustomed goods.

After surveillance, the truck was trailed to the premises of Africa Spirits Limited and WOW Beverages Limited where the haul was intercepted.

A joint operation led by Kenya Revenue Authority and sleuths from DCI led to the discovery of 80 drums of suspected uncustomed ethanol weighing two hundred and fifty litres.

The truck together with the premises was secured as a crime scene by the joint operations team.

Tests from the government chemist confirmed that the consignment was indeed ethanol.

According to DPP, Counterfeits exercise stamps containing 24,000 pieces with 880 reels were also recovered at the scene.

The multi-agency operation also recovered cartons containing 1,251,090 assorted alcoholic drinks affixed with the counterfeit stamps

Further investigation revealed an elaborate tax evasion and money laundering scheme where KRA was directed to conduct a detailed audit and submit the report to the ODPP.

From the report submitted by KRA, the beverage companies had evaded tax payment amounting to Sh41.5 billion.

Haji now wants Directors of WOW Humphrey Kariuki, Stuart Gerald, Robert Thinji Muriithi, Africa Spirits directors Peter Njenga and Geofrey Kaaria charged for the offences.

Others are assistant production manager Sethu Prabhu, Driver Erick Mulwa, shift manager Simon and tax manager for both companies Kepha Githu Gikure.

The DPP has further instructed DCI to action arrest and an immediate arraignment of the suspects mentioned in court.

DCI has further been instructed to follow up on the money laundering matter and submit it to Noordin for advice.