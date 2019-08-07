Woman denies stealing handbag in church

A woman charged with stealing a handbag from a worshipper at Jesus Is Alive Ministries on Tuesday told the allegation was the work of the devil.

Samantha Wairimu was accused of stealing the bag containing cash and a mobile phone all valued at Sh24,500 from Mary Thuku who was deep in prayers.

She allegedly committed the offence on August 4 in the church within Nairobi.

According to court documents, Wairimu was seated next to Thuku for the Sunday session.

Police said during the prayers, Thuku stood up to pray while the accused pretended to be praying while seated.

Thuku was carried away by the prayers that were being led by Bishop Margaret Wanjiru when Wairimu silently picked the handbag and left the church, the Makadara court heard.

After the bishop finished the prayer, Thuku realised her handbag was missing from her seat. After inquiring from those seated behind her, she was told the woman who was seated next to her walked away in a hurry with the purse.

The ushers confirmed that Wairimu had left in a hurry with the bag. Security officers followed her and managed to arrest her.

The cash and mobile phone were not recovered. She was escorted to the police station where she was arrested.

Wairimu denied the charges before chief magistrate Heston Nyaga and pleaded with the court for lenient bond terms.

“I did not steal because I was in church during prayers and people said I had stolen a handbag. This is all the devil’s doing. Give me a lenient bond since I have kids to take care of,” she told the court.

Wairimu was released on Sh15,000 bail pending the hearing on November 26.

