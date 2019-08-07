Senators back veterans' welfare law

Senators have supported a petition that seeks the enactment of legislation to protect former military officers and their families.

The Military Veteran Law Bill seeks to recognise military veterans’ sacrifices, eliminate disparities in their post-service benefits and compensation packages and provide an avenue for addressing their complaints and concerns.

Six individuals have petitioned the Senate to consider enacting the law to take care of the ex-soldiers.

They are the True North Society founder Major (Rtd) Lucy Wairimu Mukuria, Rosemary Otieno, Chalsea Mugambi, Nancy Wanjugu Kamau, Joseph Gitumbe and Mary Kittakah.

The petitioners said the legislation will uplift the social status of many retired servicemen and women living miserable lives together with their families.

Currently, they said, military veterans and their families suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, suicide, homicide, incapacitation, loneliness, poverty, broken marriages and relationships.

The Senators backed the proposal saying it will address the plight of ex-soldiers who are languishing in poverty after diligently serving the nation.

“It is only in Kenya where veterans are not a serious issue. All over the world, particularly in developed countries, the agenda of veterans and retired policemen, army officials is a big agenda,” Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen said.

Senators Mutula Kilonzo (Makueni), Enock Wambua (Kitui), Ochillo Ayacko (Migori), Samson Cherargei (Nandi) and Abdullahi Ali (Wajir) said the country needs to establish a law that takes care of the retired military officers and their families.

“These people should be given jobs because they are experienced. They become paupers immediately they leave the service, yet they can be used for activities that require their expertise,” Senator Mutula said.

Wajir Senator Abdullahi Ali wants the terms of service for defence forces reviewed to allow the soldiers to serve in the military for several years until they retire so that they get enough pension to benefit their children.

“It is unfair to let our soldiers suffer when we can support them,” he held.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole kina regretted the plight of the veterans saying it is shameful that those who defend the nation and give out their lives end up living miserably.

“They are always exposed to the fear of death, being taken hostage or not seeing their loved ones, yet we literally forget about them when they come back after taking care of us,” Ole Kina lamented.

Vihiga Senator George Khaniri said, “To the best of our knowledge, there is no national body tasked with the care and management of military veterans.”