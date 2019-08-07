MCAs demand demolition of buildings erected against zoning policy

Structures developed against the Nairobi City Development Ordinances and Zones guidelines will be demolished if ward representatives have their way.

The MCAs in the county assembly Sectoral committee on Lands and Urban planning on Tuesday said the structures are illegal and called on Governor Mike Sonko to act.

Committee chairman Anthony Kiragu noted that compliance in Nairobi is only 25 per cent.

"The remaining 75 per cent is just chaos and it is about time we took action to secure the lives of those occupying those buildings," Kiragu said.

He gave the example of Othaya Road in Kileleshwa where the zoning policy allows the construction of up to four floors yet some developers have erected 16-storey structures.

The Wiathaka MCA urged Sonko to take charge to avoid "looming danger".

Illegal buildings continue having a negative impact on compliant investors.

Kiragu accused county officers of working in cahoots with wayward developers and called for the transfer of those who have overstayed in one area.