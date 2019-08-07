Close

LOOMING DANGER

MCAs demand demolition of buildings erected against zoning policy

MCAs cite Utawala where 'buildings go up to 15 floors against the allowed three'

In Summary

• MCA accuses county officers of working in cahoots with the developers to erect the 'illegal' buildings. 

• They say illegal buildings impact negatively on developers who have compiled with regulations. 

by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
News
07 August 2019 - 00:00
Nairobi County Assembly Lands and Planning Committee chairman Anthony Kiragu addresses the media on August 6 at City Hall
ILLEGAL HEIGHTS: Nairobi County Assembly Lands and Planning Committee chairman Anthony Kiragu addresses the media on August 6 at City Hall
Image: EZEKIEL AMINGA

 

Structures developed against the Nairobi City Development Ordinances and Zones guidelines will be demolished if ward representatives have their way.

The MCAs in the county assembly Sectoral committee on Lands and Urban planning on Tuesday said the structures are illegal and called on Governor Mike Sonko to act.

Committee chairman Anthony Kiragu noted that compliance in Nairobi is only 25 per cent. 

"The remaining 75 per cent is just chaos and it is about time we took action to secure the lives of those occupying those buildings," Kiragu said.

He gave the example of Othaya Road in Kileleshwa where the zoning policy allows the construction of up to four floors yet some developers have erected 16-storey structures. 

The Wiathaka MCA urged Sonko to take charge to avoid "looming danger".

Illegal buildings continue having a negative impact on compliant investors.

Kiragu accused county officers of working in cahoots with wayward developers and called for the transfer of those who have overstayed in one area. 

Nairobi County Assembly Lands and Planning Committee addresses the media on August 6 at City Hall
EXTRA STOREYS: Nairobi County Assembly Lands and Planning Committee addresses the media on August 6 at City Hall
Image: EZEKIEL AMINGA

Mihang'o ward rep Paul Kados cited some areas in Eastlands like Utawala where up to 10-15 storeys have been built while zoning allows up to three floors. 

"This has led to poor sanitation and water problems, hence the digging of illegal boreholes all over. We call on the executive to end this menace," he said. 

Baba Dogo's Geoffrey Majiwa said the zoning policy was put in place for a reason "but some developers have chosen to ignore them all".

The former mayor said: "We cannot afford to sit back and wait for more disaster to hit our people as a result of those illegally built premises." 

The committee called on residents to help them identify other areas where developers have not adhered to zoning policy. 

Edited by R.Wamochie 

MORE:

Sonko halts demolition of buildings after talks with Uhuru

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has issued executive orders stopping the ongoing demolition of buildings including those built on disputed parcels of ...
News
7 months ago

Government indefinitely suspends demolition of properties

The government on Thursday suspended the demolition of buildings until further notice.The directive by head of public Service Joseph Kinyua came a ...
News
7 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
News
07 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Bobi Wine charged with annoying Museveni
    10h ago Africa

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Ugandan musician dies after abduction and torture
    16h ago Africa

  4. Mugabe in Singapore hospital 'since April'
    14h ago Africa

  5. Obama: Reject leaders whose words stoke hatred
    14h ago World

Latest Videos