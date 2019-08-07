MCAs demand demolition of buildings erected against zoning policy

• MCA accuses county officers of working in cahoots with the developers to erect the 'illegal' buildings.
• They say illegal buildings impact negatively on developers who have compiled with regulations.
Structures developed against the Nairobi City Development Ordinances and Zones guidelines will be demolished if ward representatives have their way.
The MCAs in the county assembly Sectoral committee on Lands and Urban planning on Tuesday said the structures are illegal and called on Governor Mike Sonko to act.
Committee chairman Anthony Kiragu noted that compliance in Nairobi is only 25 per cent.
"The remaining 75 per cent is just chaos and it is about time we took action to secure the lives of those occupying those buildings," Kiragu said.
He gave the example of Othaya Road in Kileleshwa where the zoning policy allows the construction of up to four floors yet some developers have erected 16-storey structures.
The Wiathaka MCA urged Sonko to take charge to avoid "looming danger".
Illegal buildings continue having a negative impact on compliant investors.
Kiragu accused county officers of working in cahoots with wayward developers and called for the transfer of those who have overstayed in one area.
Mihang'o ward rep Paul Kados cited some areas in Eastlands like Utawala where up to 10-15 storeys have been built while zoning allows up to three floors.
"This has led to poor sanitation and water problems, hence the digging of illegal boreholes all over. We call on the executive to end this menace," he said.
Baba Dogo's Geoffrey Majiwa said the zoning policy was put in place for a reason "but some developers have chosen to ignore them all".
The former mayor said: "We cannot afford to sit back and wait for more disaster to hit our people as a result of those illegally built premises."
The committee called on residents to help them identify other areas where developers have not adhered to zoning policy.
