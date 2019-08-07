BILATERAL TIES

Matiang'i represents Uhuru in historic Mozambique event

In Summary

• Matiang'i joined African leaders and other world guests on Tuesday in welcoming the peace accord between Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi and leader of Frelimo.

• The CS led Kenyan delegation  in delivering a message of support from Uhuru to the people of Mozambique.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
07 August 2019 - 18:05
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i joined African leaders in welcoming the peace accord between Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi and leader of Frelimo.
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i joined African leaders in welcoming the peace accord between Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi and leader of Frelimo.
Image: COURTESY

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i represented President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mozambique to witness the historic signing of a peace accord between President Filipe Nyusi and the main opposition group, Renamo.

Matiang'i joined African leaders and other world guests on Tuesday in welcoming the peace accord between Nyusi and Renamo rebel group Ossufo Momade.

The CS led a Kenyan delegation  in delivering a message of support from Uhuru to the people of Mozambique.

The Interior CS also met Mozambique Minister for Interior Jaime Basilio Monteiro.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i met with Mozambique Minister for Interior Jaime Monteiro, in Maputo on Tuesday.
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i met with Mozambique Minister for Interior Jaime Monteiro, in Maputo on Tuesday.
Image: COURTESY

The two discussed various issues of bilateral interest between Kenya and Mozambique.

President Nyusi visited Kenya on November last year where both countries signed a visa waiver framework, paving way for free movement of people.

During his visit President Uhuru disclosed that one of the proposals that Kenya was considering is the importation of liquefied gas and coal from Mozambique through a Government-to-Government agreement.

More:

Uhuru, Nyusi sign deal allowing Kenyans direct entry into Mozambique

Kenya and Mozambique on Wednesday signed a visa waiver framework, paving the way for free movement of people that will boost trade between the two ...
News
8 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
07 August 2019 - 18:05

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    13h ago Corridors of Power

  2. In Somalia, 'good news does not sell'
    13h ago Big Read

  3. Bobi Wine charged with annoying Museveni
    1d ago Africa

  4. Nigerian star Tekno arrested for traffic 'strip dance'
    9h ago Africa

  5. Your Wednesday Breakfast Briefing
    11h ago Breakfast Briefing

Latest Videos