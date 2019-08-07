Matiang'i represents Uhuru in historic Mozambique event

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i represented President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mozambique to witness the historic signing of a peace accord between President Filipe Nyusi and the main opposition group, Renamo.

Matiang'i joined African leaders and other world guests on Tuesday in welcoming the peace accord between Nyusi and Renamo rebel group Ossufo Momade.

The CS led a Kenyan delegation in delivering a message of support from Uhuru to the people of Mozambique.

The Interior CS also met Mozambique Minister for Interior Jaime Basilio Monteiro.