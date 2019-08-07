Matiang'i represents Uhuru in historic Mozambique event

• Matiang'i joined African leaders and other world guests on Tuesday in welcoming the peace accord between Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi and leader of Frelimo.
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i represented President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mozambique to witness the historic signing of a peace accord between President Filipe Nyusi and the main opposition group, Renamo.
The Interior CS also met Mozambique Minister for Interior Jaime Basilio Monteiro.
The two discussed various issues of bilateral interest between Kenya and Mozambique.
President Nyusi visited Kenya on November last year where both countries signed a visa waiver framework, paving way for free movement of people.
During his visit President Uhuru disclosed that one of the proposals that Kenya was considering is the importation of liquefied gas and coal from Mozambique through a Government-to-Government agreement.