KDF officer in court for forgery, Sh1.3 million fraud

A KDF officer has been arraigned for forging a bank document and obtaining Sh1.3 million under false pretence.

Boniface Onyango is accused of forging a Cooperative Bank of Kenya statement of his account on February 22 with intent to defraud.

He allegedly purported the forged document to be a genuine statement of an account at Cooperative's Aga Khan Walk branch.

In a second count, the officer is charged with obtaining credit by false pretences contrary to the law. He allegedly obtained Sh1,300,000 from Standard Chartered Bank Limited, Harambee Avenue in Nairobi on March 5.

The accused pretended a letter dated February 22 recommending disbursement of the facility to him had been issued by the Ministry of Defence, the court heard.

Appearing before chief magistrate Francis Andayi, he denied all the charges and was released on Sh200,000 bail.

The case will be mentioned on August 20.

