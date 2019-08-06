Voters must have last say in Okoth successor

It is the nature and character of democracy that when it comes to the election or determining who is to lead the people for purposes of a social contract, it is the liberty of those to be governed to determine through an election who is it that they feel is suitable enough from the slate of those who offer themselves.

One of the pillars or determinants of a democratic process is not family, whether you look at the Constitution of Kenya, whether you look at the Political Parties Act or the general nature of democratic practice since the founding of democracy.

It is a precedent in Kenya where a family member dies and the family proposes some other kin to succeed the deceased. It is something that has for a long time now been entertained and perpetuated by political parties that are dominant in a specific area.

I would say that it is a habit embraced by dominant political parties. Yes, it has been claimed by political parties, as part of honouring the deceased, that for the commemoration and legacy, it is appropriate that the family be given a chance to recommend a member to complete the term of their fallen relative.

It is in order to look at it through democratic lenses because democracy does not intend that hegemony be furthered. Strands of democracy do not also contend or provide that there are certain paternalistic rights with respect to a people being governed by the kin of the deceased.

It means that when a political position falls vacant by an act of God, the very way or manner in which the general public were at liberty to choose whomever they wanted when the deceased leader was contesting that seat, should be the very manner in which that particular seat should be filled by letting the general public choose whoever they want from those who have offered themselves.

The governance expert spoke to the Star.