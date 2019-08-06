Uhuru reveals family's Jamaican ties during Kingston visit

President Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed his family's ties with Jamaica during his visit to the Carribean country.

"My wife’s brother’s mother comes from Jamaica and has been living in Kenya all her life," President said.

Uhuru is on his three-day official visit to Jamaica and is the chief guest in two events - the 57th Jamaica Independence Day held on Tuesday and the 67th Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon.

Uhuru landed in Kingston on Monday where he was welcomed by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness after which they signed four agreements between the two nations.

Plans to introduce air transport connections between Kenya and Jamaica were part of the key talks during President Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Jamaica.