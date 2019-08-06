Uhuru reveals family's Jamaican ties during Kingston visit

• Uhuru landed in Kingston on Monday where he was welcomed by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness after which they signed four agreements between the two nations.
President Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed his family's ties with Jamaica during his visit to the Carribean country.
"My wife’s brother’s mother comes from Jamaica and has been living in Kenya all her life," President said.
Uhuru is on his three-day official visit to Jamaica and is the chief guest in two events - the 57th Jamaica Independence Day held on Tuesday and the 67th Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon.
Plans to introduce air transport connections between Kenya and Jamaica were part of the key talks during President Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Jamaica.
The two leaders also discussed ways of strengthening cooperation between Kenya and Jamaica in the blue economy which they said holds tremendous potential for wealth and job creation.
They also said both countries will cooperate in sports development especially in athletics, a sport in which the two counties are global icons with Kenya leading in medium and long distances while Jamaica being a perennial global record-setter in short distance running
Holness said Kenya and Jamaica have had strong ties from the days of Marcus Garvey whose teachings of African unity had a strong impact on Kenya’s push for independence from the British rule in the 1960's.