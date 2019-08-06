Close

DISHONOURABLE CONDUCT

Siaya MCA to face assault charges

Mboha in the company of rowdy youths called Wazito stormed the assembly on Friday

In Summary
  • MCA is alleged to have assaulted sergeant-at-arms Ken Okoth during a fist fight
  • Mboha escaped arrest but police ambushed him in a hotel where he went for lunch
News
06 August 2019 - 00:00
South East Alego MCA Joseph Mboha will appear before a Siaya court on Wednesday to be charged with assault.

Mboha was released on Sh10,000 cash bail produced by his Siaya township colleague Obiero Otare after he was arrested on Friday at a hotel in the town.

Siaya OCPD Justus Kucha confirmed that Mboha was released a few hours after Otare presented the cash.

Mboha had been barred from attending the assembly session despite having court order lifting the ban.

Drama unfolded when Mboha in the company of overzealous youths known as Wazito stormed the assembly before they were forcefully hounded out by the assembly orderlies.

A commotion ensued where Mboha is alleged to have assaulted the sergeant at Arm called Ken Okoth degenerating into a fist fight.

After more than ten minutes of push and pull that left the public and the assembly staffs bewildered, armed police officers arrived and contained the chaos.

Mboha and his team escaped arrest before driving to a local hotel for meals. They were ambushed by police who arrested and bundled him into awaiting police vehicle.

The lawmaker was locked in the police cells as his supporters thronged the station demanding his release.

