Ouko questions feasibility of NYS bus project

Auditor General Edward Ouko has questioned the sustainability of the National Youth Service public transport initiative after it emerged that 18 out of the 27 buses have stalled.

NYS ventured into public transport in March last year to ease the transport crisis amid public outcry as private operators hiked fares, forcing commuters to walk long distances.

The government had even planned to spend an additional Sh500 million to purchase 39 buses to add to the initial 27.

Ouko, in his 2017-18 audit report of the State Department of Public Service, Gender and Youth Affairs, says only nine buses remain on the roads.

The project christened Okoa Abiria was to serve commuters at a standard Sh20 fare.

The buses were deployed in Kawangware, Kariobangi, Dandora, Kibera, Githurai, Mukuru kwa Njenga and Mwiki routes.

“The programme was to alleviate the transport crisis in some high population density areas within the city during the peak periods by charging Sh20 to passengers using the service,” the report reads.

Ouko further questioned Sh1 billion borrowed by the NYS Mechanical Transport Fund for maintenance of its fleet and equipment.

“The purpose of the fund is to ensure sufficient funds needed for maintenance, repair and service of the motor vehicles, plant and equipment is achieved,” reads the report.

“However, an amount of Sh1,114,827,220 was borrowed by the State Department for Public Service and Youth without appropriate authority.”

The report was tabled last Thursday by National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale.

