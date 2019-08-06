CORRIDORS OF POWER

• Parastatal boss going out with secretary.
• Deputy Governor plotting to bring down boss snubbed by Raila.
A steamy affair between an acting parastatal boss and his secretary has made staff uneasy. The secretary is said to be intimidating senior staff over tenders that she and the boss have an interest in. The boss is said to have recently assigned her a new double cabin vehicle, despite the fact that she is not only too junior to be assigned a vehicle but has no role at all in projects. Can DCI George Kinoti please zero in on the agency and investigate the activities of this parastatal boss and his mpango wa kando, who is said to have used fake academic papers to get a job.
The Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal is already in court and senior government officials have already been charged. One however wonders why a senior politician will not let the court do its job as he keeps going around telling villagers from his backyard that they do not have the dams because the whole thing is not about corruption but 2022 succession politics. The politician downplayed the scandal the first time news about it emerged. But now he has changed tune and is telling villagers a different story.
Last week, we told you of a deputy governor from Nyanza who was on a mission to ‘finish’ his boss by hook or crook. Well, the man got a rude shock after his attempts to catch the attention of ODM leader Raila Odinga fell flat during the burial of Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso at Fort Ternan. The former Prime Minister ignored the politician, having been angered by his continued efforts to “stage a coup-de-tat”. A bird whispered to Corridors that the DG is an angry man things are not working out the way he planned. The ODM party leadership plans to discipline the fellow.
Is the Luo Council of elders, the supposed custodian of the community's culture, deviating from its core mandate and misleading members? Well, a split is growing among its top brass. A weird proposal by one of the senior members over the late Ken Okoth's widow Monica has sparked fury. The suggestion that Monica should undergo some rituals, including coitus with a stranger, to allegedly exorcise impurities has triggered a major storm on social media. What further turned the spotlight on the council is a push that such an act must be done in such a manner that predisposes major health risks. When an elder claims that the intercourse must be done naturally without any 'protective gears', is he suggesting that culture does not appreciate and recognise condoms?