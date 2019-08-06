Central administrator dismisses claims of bias in census jobs

Central regional commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga yesterday dismissed claims that elderly people and civil servants were hired for census jobs in Nyandarua.

Nyagwanaga said that clerks and content supervisors were recruited “fairly and transparently” by the county census committee

He said youths aged between 18 and 35-years-old who are more digital-savvy were selected to ensure the job is well done.

The administrator spoke at the Nyandarua Institute of Science Technology in Ol Joro Orok where he launched a seven-day training for the clerks and content supervisors.

Last month, youths from Nyandarua West protested against what they termed as discrimination during the recruitment exercise.

They said the recruitment exercise lacked transparency and accused the administrators of denying them opportunities.

They claimed the jobs were reserved for senior civil servants, relatives, and friends of the administrators.

Nyagwanga, however, said that their allegations were not genuine.

He said the seven-day training was geared towards preparing the clerical officers for the census exercise that will take place on the nights of Agust 24 and 25.

He assured Nyandarua residents that proper security measures have been put in place to ensure that the exercise runs smoothly.

Residents should ensure they get counted in their home regions as this will determine the budgetary allocation and other government services in the county, he said.

Nyagwanga was accompanied by Nyandarua county commissioner Boaz Cherutich, county police commander Gideon Ngumi among other security heads.

He said the media, peace committees, local administration, and the Church will be involved in the campaign to ensure a successful exercise.

(edited by O. Owino)