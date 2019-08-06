Balala stops private construction in Nairobi National Park

Tourism CS Najib Balala has ordered a stop order of the building of godowns and warehouses between the Standard Gauge Railway and the Nairobi National Park by a private developer.

In a statement on Tuesday, Balala asked KWS Director General Brig. (Rtd.) John Waweru to launch a probe into the alleged private construction inside the Nairobi National Park and give a report with the recommended actions to be taken.

"To safeguard the Park, the Director-General of KWS issues a stop order immediately to the private developer and erect a fence around the area affected, to secure the parkland, and this has already been done," the CS said.

Balala also warned that any encroachment into any National Parks or Game Reserves will be stopped immediately.

"Any attempt to tamper with the designated boundaries or areas will be dealt with firmly, as per the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, 2013," he said.