What you will be asked on census night

If you spend the night in Kenya on August 24, you will be counted whether you are a citizen or immigrant.

And if for some reason you miss out on what statisticians call the reference night, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics enumerators will still catch up with you by August 31.

In an exclusive interview, KNBS director general Zachary Mwangi said the Sh18.5 billion budget will enable his team to count everyone and the figures will accurate and credible.

In 2009, census figures for Wajir, Garissa and Mandera counties were disputed and the row ended up in the High Court.

Enumerators will not only go to homes but also knock on hotel room doors.

Prisoners and suspects in police cells, soldiers in the barracks and students in boarding school will be counted in those institutions.

KNBS officers will administer a digital questionnaire for those admitted to hospital, travellers and street families.

Those outside the border, including persons in the diaspora, will not take part in the count. However, KNBS has developed a form where households will declare if they have relatives living outside the country.

“We do not count people who are outside the boundary of Kenya. Census is a total count of all the persons living in the country at a specific period of time within a well-delineated boundary.”

He explained: “Census is done at a specific period. We are looking at a reference night hence will count the people who will have slept within the boundaries of the country that night.”

Kenyans will be asked questions regarding their age, sex, ethnicity, nationality, religion, marital status and county of birth.