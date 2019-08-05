Trader charged with theft of Sh18m video camera

A businessman has been arraigned for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing a video camera and other accessories worth Sh18 million.

Ashish Shah was charged in a Kibera court that on August 14, 2016 at Muringa Court in Kilimani area in Nairobi he jointly with others broke into the house of Asha Hussein and stole items valued at Sh18,343,198, the property of PTY company.

Shah is accused of another count of forging a document to achieve his plan.

Hussein produced letters of evidence to magistrate to confirm that Shah stole the items.

Hussein tabled in court a receipt from a company in South Africa detailing purchase of the camera Shah found with.

Investigating officer Joram Karari said Shah was involved in house breaking and theft of the video camera and other accessories.

Shah denied the charges. The case to proceeds in November.