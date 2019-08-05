Close

HOUSE BREAKING

Trader charged with theft of Sh18m video camera

Owner tables receipt showing he bought the camera from a South African firm

In Summary
  • Theft allegedly took place on August 14, 2016 at Muringa Court, Nairobi
  • Shah denies charges; case to proceed in November
by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
05 August 2019 - 06:00
Ashish Shah in a Kibera court
THEFT CHARGE: Ashish Shah in a Kibera court
Image: CLAUSE MASIKA

A businessman has been arraigned for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing a video camera and other accessories worth Sh18 million.

Ashish Shah was charged in a Kibera court that on August 14, 2016 at Muringa Court in Kilimani area in Nairobi he jointly with others broke into the house of Asha Hussein and stole items valued at Sh18,343,198, the property of PTY company.

Shah is accused of another count of forging a document to achieve his plan.

Hussein produced letters of evidence to magistrate to confirm that Shah stole the items.

Hussein tabled in court a receipt from a company in South Africa detailing purchase of the camera  Shah found with.

Investigating officer Joram Karari said Shah  was involved in house breaking and theft of the video camera and other accessories.

Shah denied the charges. The case to proceeds in November.

by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
05 August 2019 - 06:00

