Nyandarua MCAs target to impeach three executives

Nyandarua MCAs are plotting to impeach at least three county executive committee members.

It has also emerged that the move is not about abuse of office by the targeted executives, but to force Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia to give the MCAs contracts and honour pledges.

This is according to a leaked phone conversation between the embattled ICT executive, Mbataru Kariuki, and nominated MCA Geoffrey Ngaruiya. On Saturday evening Kariuki told the Star that he recorded the conversation two weeks ago when he called his friend and Kimemia royalist, Ngaruiya upon getting information the legislators are plotting against him.

He said he did not leak the audio but one of his colleagues in the cabinet must have done it. Kariuki said the purpose of recording the conversation was to share with his colleagues so that they are aware of what was happening.

“I got so worried when I realized the conversation has been leaked. But the better part of it is that the public will know that my impeachment is malicious. It is very painful when you are impeached on false grounds, “he said

He wanted Ngaruiya to explain why they want him out . He said it is wrong for nominated MCAs like Ngaruiya to join the elected MCAs to impeach the government that nominated them to the assembly to represent its interest.

In the conversation, Ngaruiya is heard telling Kariuki that he is not the only target because the executive must stop belittling the MCAs.

“There is a plan to impeach a number of people, you are only unfortunate to be the first. And we have said it is good so that you respect us, “Ngaruiya is heard saying

Ngaruiya tells Kariuki that MCAs are united against the executive and even the fiercest supporters of governor Kimemia like himself have said that they will not support the government that only find them relevant only when there is trouble.

“Even the governor will not help you. We have decided, “he says

Ngaruiya goes further to accuse the Kimemia administration of denying him business and giving to his competitor, despite having spent his money to campaign for Kimemia and continues to spend to support his government.

He says Kimemia administration takes all the business to the neighbouring Royal Garden Hotel because it is classier compared to Aberdare Resort which he owns. He further alleges that the government do not pay him for the few times he has been given business, and that he also spent his money in 2017, which is yet to be paid.

Ngaruiya regrets having not supported the former Nyandarua governor, Daniel Waithaka, in whose tenure he made good money as he was given business. He says Kimemia administration has only impoverished him. He is heard telling Kariuki if he met Waithaka today, “I will say I am very sorry. You were very good to me but I did not support you.”

“I have even told the governor at his face that this government of yours has not helped me in anyway. When the motion is brought to the House, I also have a vote. Once that is done the governor will know the MCAs and understand the power they wield, “he says

Ngaruiya further accuse the government officials of ignoring the MCAs and sometimes not picking their calls. He is heard telling Kariuki that the offices they occupy are public and they will vacate someday.

“Even the governor will be pointing from a distance saying someday I occupied that office, “he is heard saying

Speaking to the Star on the phone yesterday, Ngaruiya said it is unfortunate that Kariuki recorded the conversation.

“To me, I don’t think it is fair, it is even criminal in nature, “he said

He did not disclose how much Kimemia administration owes him or the job he had done. He said even nominated MCAs are in the assembly to champion Wanjiku’s interest not to defend the government or individuals who are in the wrong.

The Nyandarua assembly Leader of the Majority, Edinald King’ori termed the leaked conversation as bullshit.He said because of such behaviors Kariuki must go home.

The MCAs are, however, silent about the other executive members they intend to impeach but hint that County Secretary and head of Public Service, Hiram Kahiro could be next. But they are all in agreement that they want to teach governor Kimemia a lesson.

One MCA said that when they defended Finance executive Mary Mugwanja and her Trade counterpart Rose Wamuiya against impeachment last year Kimemia made promises which he never fulfilled. She said Kimemia executives have companies which are awarded contracts and they are disrespectful to MCAs.

“This time even if I am given Sh200, 000, I will take the money and still vote for his impeachment, “he said