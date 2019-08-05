Embu clerics approve of Ruto-Raila truce

Embu church leaders and a politician have supported Deputy President William Ruto for pledging to work with his former Prime minister Raila Odinga.

Mbeere ACK Diocese’s Bishop Moses Masamba, former Embu Woman representative Rose Mitaru, and former Embu Senate’s seat aspirant Munyi Mundigi said they are pleased by the calls for unity among Kenyans by leaders during the requiem mass forBomet Governor Joyce Laboso

They said that when the top country’s leaders are united and work together, development is hastened.

“We were pleased to see Deputy President William Ruto declare that he is prepared to work with other leaders including the President and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga,” Bishop Masamba said.

They spoke on Saturday at Mbeere ACK Cathedral at Siakago during the commemoration of the services rendered by the Kenya African Church’s Men Association (KAMA) and a funds drive to buy a bus.

Masamba said that it’s the hope of the men’s association that the unity which the leaders preached will be maintained.

Mitaru said the unity of leaders irrespective of their political differences is important in the growth of the country.

Mundigi said he supports the declaration by Ruto that he would continue to be loyal to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his assurance to him and Odinga of his steadfast support for the harmony of the nation.

Mundigi asked rival leaders in Embu county to emulate the DP,

“However, the leaders should implement their pronouncements so that their declarations do not remain only lip service just because they were in a mourning meeting,” said Mundigi.