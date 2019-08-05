Divine intervention will beat climate change, says Dado

Witchcraft and disobedience to God are to blame for the perennial famine and drought in the country, Devolution CAS Hussein Dado has said.

He urged Kenyans to change their ways and ask God for forgiveness to beat climate change.

“The perennial problems the nation is facing are due to witchcraft and disobedience to God,” the Chief Administrative Secretary said on Friday.

He spoke at Ndatani Primary School in Kaloleni constituency, Kilifi county, where he distributed relief food to locals.

Dado said climate change is affecting Kenyans from all walks of life. Human-wildlife conflicts in several areas will be severe, he said.

“Kenyans must be ready for the effects of climate change in the next three years. The country is likely to experience either less rainfall or famine in the next three years,” he said.

He urged religious leaders to pray for the country and seek repentance from God on behalf of Kenyans.

At least 100,000 people in Kilifi county are facing starvation, but the government says it is preparing to cushion residents from drought or famine.

Dado said the government is actively seeking solutions to perennial droughts.

“Time has come for repentance as the country braces for the challenges of climate change,” he said.

“The country has reached a stage where we should stop and reflect on what we might have done to anger our God,” he said.

Dado said witchcraft has been taken over by events with the current advancement in science and technology.

The CAS noted the belief in witchcraft is the enemy of development in the 21st century.

Dado cautioned the residents to tread carefully with witchdoctors who want to take advantage of them.

"Why are they languishing in poverty yet they can make the believers get wealthy instead of themselves," he asked.

Edited by Annah Ndung'u