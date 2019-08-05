BBI concludes county forums, to give Uhuru report in September

The Building Bridges Initiative task force has concluded the public forums in the 47 counties and will now retreat to prepare its report.

The task force’s last meeting was in Tana River county on Friday and it shall begin auditing the submissions today to compile the final report.

Task force chairman Yusuf Haji said they will hand over their final report to President Uhuru Kenyatta early next month.

Haji said the proposals from Kenyans shall form the basis of constitutional changes if needed.

The senator said the report shall propose solutions to issues that have been ailing the country every election year.

Haji was accompanied by task force vice-chair Adams Oloo, Busia Senator Amos Wako, Said Mwaguni, Ole Ronkei and Agnes Muthama

In Tana River, the task force was handed a memorandum drawn from a collective dialogue by county leaders which had their contributions as per the interests of the county.

In their proposal, Tana River leadership wants a collective government system with a rotational presidency.

The leaders want a President to rule for one seven-year term and be supported by eight prime ministers drawn from eight regions of the country.

Further, the Tana River leaders blamed a lack of inclusivity as the major cause of the problems facing the county after every election.

They said it had nothing to do with positions at the bottom.

Present during the meeting were Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana, Senator Juma Wario and Woman Representative Rehema Hassan.

Godhana said they support the war against corruption to be strengthened both nationally and in the counties.

However, he said, the fight should not be used for revenge purposes or selectively to fix certain individuals in government.

The governor rooted for a change in the country's governing structure.

“Because of inclusivity each of the eight former regions must have representation in that collective system,” he said.

Senator Wario said they support devolution but are opposed to regional counties which will be between national and county government

He said already under the current devolved system there have been delays in disbursement of funds to the counties.

“Having a regional government will further delay funds in the counties, therefore we would rather remain with the national and county governments,” he said.

Wario, however, said they support devolution funds to be increased from the current 15 per cent to 35 per cent and above.

On her part, Woman Rep Rehema Hassan opposed the idea of reducing constituencies and instead asked for an increment in the number of legislators.

