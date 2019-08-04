Tribunal finds Supreme Court Justice Ojwang innocent

Supreme Court judge Jacktone Ojwang' has been cleared of all four charges that led to his suspension.

He was accused of misconduct, impropriety, conflict of interest and breach of the judicial code of conduct.

However, a team led by appeal judge Alnashir Visram which investigated his conduct absolved him of any wrongdoing after analyzing evidence from more than 15 witnesses.

The justice Visram-led tribunal handed its findings to President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday evening and recommended that he lifts the suspension imposed on Justice Ojwang.

The team also recommended that the judge resumes work immediately.

The tribunal hearings were done in-camera.

Those who provided information to the tribunal included Chief Justice David Maraga. Maraga's statement was made on his behalf by Judiciary registrar Anne Amadi, highlighting procedures of the Judicial Service Commission hearing.

On the first day, the tribunal visited Migori to find out whether there was a road that was tarmacked by the county government to the judge’s rural home.

A complaint filed by Nelson Onyango and eight others formed the basis of the JSC recommendation for further investigations. They alleged that a road was built to his home.

They took issue with the fact that the judge sat on a bench of Supreme Court judges in a case that involved Migori county, yet he was closely associated with Governor Okoth Obado.

The nine claimed Obado tarmacked a road leading to the judge’s rural home.

In their view, Ojwang should have informed the court and other parties of his association with the county chief but failed to do so until they protested.

"Upon presentation of the report by the [JSC] committee, the full commission deliberated on the same at great length and found that the petition had disclosed sufficient grounds to warrant a recommendation to the President to set up a tribunal for removal of Justice Jacktone Ojwang, and accordingly adopted it,” CJ David Maraga had said on March 21.

Ojwang' was suspended after the JSC recommended to Uhuru to form a tribunal to look into his conduct.

The President formed the tribunal on April 2. It comprises Justice (Rtd) Festus Azangalala, Ambrose Weda, Andrew Bahati Mwamuye, Lucy Kambuni, Sylvia Wanjiku Muchiri, and Amina Abdalla.

The President appointed Paul Nyamodi (lead assisting counsel) and Stella Munyi (assisting counsel) for the tribunal.

“In the discharge of its functions, the tribunal shall prepare and submit a report and its recommendations thereon to me expeditiously and exercise all the powers conferred upon it by law for the proper execution of its mandate,” Uhuru said.