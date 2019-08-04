Close

DEADLY INFERNO

One person dead, several injured in Kiambu flats fire next to Ridgeways Mall

In Summary

• Firefighters from Nairobi had to break doors of the houses to wake up tens of people who were asleep.

• A search and rescue operation has started to find more survivors caught up in the inferno.

by BENJAMIN IMENDE
News
04 August 2019 - 10:46
The scene of moments after a fire broke out at a Kiambu flat next to Ridgeways Mall on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
The scene of moments after a fire broke out at a Kiambu flat next to Ridgeways Mall on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
Image: BENJAMIN IMENDE

One person has been confirmed dead and several seriously injured following a Sunday morning fire that broke out at a Kiambu flat next to Ridgeways Mall.

Firefighters from Nairobi had to break doors of the houses to wake up tens of people who were asleep.

The firefighters arrived at 9:15 am after being alerted by area residents.

A search and rescue operation has started to find more survivors caught up in the inferno.

Photos: Benjamin Imende

More to follow...

