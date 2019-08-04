One person dead, several injured in Kiambu flats fire next to Ridgeways Mall

In Summary
One person has been confirmed dead and several seriously injured following a Sunday morning fire that broke out at a Kiambu flat next to Ridgeways Mall.
Firefighters from Nairobi had to break doors of the houses to wake up tens of people who were asleep.
The firefighters arrived at 9:15 am after being alerted by area residents.
A search and rescue operation has started to find more survivors caught up in the inferno.
Photos: Benjamin Imende
More to follow...
