Uhuru steers clear of politics in Laboso farewell

President Uhuru Kenyatta steered clear of Jubilee politics during the late Governor Joyce Laboso’s memorial service in Bomet on Friday.

A number of warm-up speakers, all Jubille politicians, called on Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to work their strained relationship for party unity.

He instead outlined his administration’s plans to combat cancer.

He announced the government will build treatment centres so the sick can get medical care close to home.

Laboso, who succumbed to colon cancer on Monday, after a long struggle, will be buried on Saturday at her husband Edwin Obonyo's home in Koru, Kisumu county.

The memorial service was held at Bomet Green Stadium, the very venue where Uhuru was the chief guest during her swearing-in ceremony only two years ago.

Kenyatta said cancer had become a major health threat and he would allocate more cash for treatment.

The construction of a chemotherapy centre at Longisa referral hospital in Bomet, he said, will be completed by next month.

Radiology machines in the existing health facilities, he stated, will also be increased.

Kenyatta told Kenyans: “We can do all these but we also need to be mindful of our lifestyle. We need to ask ourselves what is it that we do today that our forefathers never did that is causing this disease to spread as fast as it is in our country.”

Ruto said Laboso was a brave and courageous woman who never shied away from taking on challenges.

He also announced that he was ready to work with opposition chief Raila Odinga as part of Kenyatta's efforts to unite the country.

He reminded the Jubilee leaders that the formation of Jubilee was not about winning elections but to unite the country.

"Our commitment with the President to unite this country and eliminate ethnicity is intact...we shall all as leaders regardless of the parties unite to achieve that," Ruto said.

Council of Governors chairman Wycliffe Oparanya urged acting Bomet governor Hillary Barchok to pick a woman deputy.

National Assembly Majority Leader Adan Duale told Jubilee politicians to shelve premature campaigns which he linked to party squabbles.

He linked the tensions in Jubilee to politicians, noting Uhuru and Ruto were united.

He hit out at Jubilee women politicians - divided into Embrace and Inua Mama groups - saying such groupings will only serve to raise tension and suspicion.

"The groups we have formed and aligned ourselves into will not help us...let us rally behind the President and his deputy," he stated.

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen echoed the sentiments saying Laboso never wanted the bond between Uhuru and his deputy Ruto spoilt by the newly formed outfits of Tangatanga and Kieleweke.

He joked: "By the way I am not aligned to or in any of the groups, I only hear about them in functions."

He also prevailed upon the Jubilee leaders to bury their hatchets and forge a common front to ensure the Jubilee government achieve its prospects.

Murkomen further called on the Jubilee women leaders in the country currently split into two groups to abandon their plans in honour of Laboso.

Bomet Central MP Ronald Tonui said while serving together in parliament, Laboso would constantly invite him for lunch in her office.

Their discussions revolved around the development projects in Bomet.