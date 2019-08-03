Two held after tablets stolen in Kisii schools

Two suspects are in police custody in connection with school break-ins and theft of learning tablets in Kisii county.

Deputy county commissioner Leonard Mjute said at least six schools have lately lost tablets to burglars.

"It's sad that we are losing important learning materials to petty thieves. We have advised schools to recruit youthful and competent guards to ensure these tablets are secured," Mjute said.

He also advised that the learning tools be regularly used to enhance learning, adding that the government would step up efforts in connecting the remaining schools to electricity.

The administrator was addressing a County Development Implementation forum at a Kisii school. The function was attended by headteachers and secondary school principals.

Mjute was alarmed by the number of churches encroaching on school land on the pretext of being sponsors.

"No headteacher has any authority to sign off any land to any school and this is the message we are sending to churches. Let them buy land elsewhere and construct their churches."

Separately, investigations are ongoing in the recent death of a student at Kioge Girls in Kitutu Chache South.

During the meeting, headteachers were ordered to ensure school buses are not abused.

" We don't expect to see school buses beyond the normal office hours," Mjute said.

Edited by R.Wamochie