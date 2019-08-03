Okoth's family members condemned cremation of body

Some maternal family members of the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth have condemned the cremation of the body of the legislator.

The family members said it was wrong to cremate Okoth’s body before other family and friends at rural home having a view of the body.

His elder brother Rashid Omondi, uncle Benson Samba, step brother Moses Ochieng and sister to Okoth’s mother Nereah Auma said they were shocked with charring of the legislator’s body.

Omondi argued his brother was disposed without bidding him a goodbye.

“I am disappointed with the people who changed the programme and cremated my brother without me alongside other friends seeing him. Very sad indeed,” Omondi said.

Addressing journalists at Ogenga village in Kasewe, Kabondo Kasipul constituency on Saturday, Omondi said members of the public had prepared to view the body at Got Rateng’ in Kadongo trading centre.

Omondi said the decision to cremate the body in their absence disappointed them.

“Many of Okoth’s friends and relatives have condemned the cremation process without viewing the body. I’m also against it in totally,” he added.

The legislator’s body was expected to be airlifted on Saturday to Got Rateng’ Secondary School for public viewing before flown back to Nairobi for cremation but this did not happen.

Samba said they were kept in the dark that Okoth’s body was not going to be brought home.

“The rumours that locals were not going to allow the body to go back for disposal were untrue. Nobody was going to cause chaos even though we were not happy with the cremation,” Samba said.

Ochieng argued that the charring of Okoth’s body is a bad precedent in the Luo community.

“We shouldn’t allow individual wishes to supersede the community culture and traditions. Okoth’s should have been buried here,” Ochieng’ said.

Auma appealed to Okoth’s wife Monica to continue visiting them as before when her husband was still alive.

She argued that they suspended a lot of traditional ceremonies they were to conduct should Okoth’s body come to their rural home adding that they were not for cremation.

“Our ceremonial plans were shuttered after we got information that Okoth’s body had been cremated. We appeal to his wife not stop visiting us after that death,” Auma said.

At Got Rateng’ a tent had been anchored for body viewing ceremony was desserted after word went round that the body had already been cremated.

Homa Bay government had hired the tent to house the mourners.

Thomas Osumba, 73, who was still around said they were saddened by the cremation of Okoth’s body.

“Okoth died naturally and we expected to bury him as per our culture. I know it’s’ only a thief whose body is burnt after being caught stealing,” Osumba said.