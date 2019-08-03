MP blasted for branding CDF bus with his photos

Manyatta MP John Muchiri has faced blistering social media criticism after donating a school bus branded with his pictures.

Muchiri donated a 51 seater to St Benedict Primary School, Kithimu.

Critics say the bus was bought using the National Government Constituency Development Fund, not his personal money, and he should not have branded it with his photos.

“Where on earth have you ever seen the name of a politician on a school bus?" Njagi Njeru asked.

Leonard Mugambi said it was not right to print pictures on the school bus as it would look like he donated the bus for his own political mileage.

Victor Nguku wrote on Facebook that it was not in order for the MP to brand the bus with his photos because he was present during the handing over of the bus.

However, the MP said the branding was only for the purposes of the handing over ceremony, noting that immediately after the bus was dedicated by the priest and handed over, the graphics were removed.

“I am sorry for those who may feel offended but I have five more buses to issue to our day secondary schools and the project identification graphics will apply to all but will later be removed after handing over," Muchiri said.

Addressing parents and students at the school during the handing over ceremony, the MP said the bus was purchased at Sh6.5 million from CDF.

He said unlike in the past when students and parents fully footed the school bus, this time round they had been relieved of the financial burden.

The move will improve academic performance besides assisting members of the local community who will hire the buses at a subsidised cost, the lawmaker said.

Edited by R.Wamochie