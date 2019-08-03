Mounds of Garbage litter Kisii Town

Mounds of garbage now pile in the abandoned garbage trucks which are strategically located in various town streets.

On Sarturday, the traders accused the town administration of sleeping sleeping on it's job.

" This is nothing but lethargy by those concerned . The situation needs to be addressed or we begin a tax boycott. Some traders report to their daily jobs with young children who crawl around these garbage who may get infections" said John Ontuga, another trader.

He said some sellere have been forced to to place their wares near the garbage heaps due to lack of space.

"This garbage is now slowly pushing some traders away from their allocated space. Soon they may have no place to conduct their businesses if nothing is going to be done soon," said Ontuga.

Thomas Omboki, another trader, spoke of what he referred to as deliberate and constant delays in the collection of the garbage by the assigned officers.

Vegetable dealers behind Tuskys Chigware said fumes emitted from the dumps are unbearable and have already starteds to affect their breathing.

A female trader said her toddler was taken ill after she spent time with her near the dumps as she sold vegetable.

She said they now fear possible contamination of their foods as the garbage pile up in the abandoned truck nearby.

A charcoal dealer at the site Mary Mokandu said some backstreet clinics were now dumping aborted foetus in the truck further putting them and their clients at risk of infections.

"We have seen several foetuses being collected from here . It is up to the County to ensure this town is clean because we are paying tax which should fund the collection of garbage so that we do our business in hygienic environments," said Mokandu.

Streets children hovering for food sometimes steal from the traders, they lamented.

The traders said they expect the County to do better now that the town has acquired a municipal status.