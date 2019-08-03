LSK wants quack advocate prosecuted

The Law Society of Kenya has called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to investigate a man masquerading as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

LSK in a letter addressed to the DCI says it received concerns from several members in 2017 regarding the competency of a man identified as Bernard Maranga.

The petitioners question the authenticity of Maranga's academic and professional qualifications, hence the need to investigate his admission and practice status.

LSK secretary Mercy Wambua in the letter dated March 5 2019, wants Maranga probed for obtaining admission to the roll of advocates in Kenya illegally.

According to the letter, the advocate petitioned the Chief Justice in September 2014 for admission to the roll of advocates, purporting to be qualified.

The advocate claimed to have practised at the High Court in Uganda and therefore qualified for admission to the roll of advocates under the Advocates Act.

Based on the information contained in his petition for admission, he was illegally and fraudulently admitted to the roll of advocates on December 4 2014.

“Unfortunately, the advocate lied about his qualification and concealed information both to the LSK and Chief Justice, that he had been struck off from the roll of advocates in Uganda, as at the time of presenting the petition,” reads part of the letter.

LSK in the letter addressed to DCI says on September 25 last year, said they wrote to the chief registrar of the High Court of Uganda and the chairperson of the committee on legal education, Uganda law council inquiring whether the advocate had been duly admitted and if he was qualified to practice law in Uganda.

The chief registrar responded confirming that the advocate had been struck off the roll of advocates in Uganda on June 30 2010.

The registrar said Maranga had secured admission to the roll of advocates in Uganda illegally on the false and alleged admission to the roll of advocates in Kenya on 27 February 1997.

“It is evident that the advocate did not qualify for admission as an advocate in Kenya since he had been struck off from the roll of advocates in Uganda, as at the time he petitioned for admission in Kenya,” read the letter.

The LSK council has already lodged a complaint against him before the advocate’s disciplinary tribunal seeking to have his name struck off the roll of advocates.

“We are willing to offer any support needed to aid in investigation and prosecution of the case,” LSK said in the letter.

According to the letter, the advocates last known physical address was at Kanu Street in Nakuru. The Divisional Criminal Investigation officer in Nakuru is copied in the letter.

(edited by O. Owino)