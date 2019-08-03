Close

QUALIFICATIONS QUESTIONED

LSK wants quack advocate prosecuted

He was illegally and fraudulently admitted to the roll of advocates on December 4 2014 based on false information.

In Summary

• LSK secretary Mercy Wambua in the letter dated March 5 2019,  wants Maranga probed for obtaining admission to the roll of advocates in Kenya illegally.

• According to the letter, the advocate petitioned the Chief Justice in September 2014 for admission to the roll of advocates, purporting to be qualified.

by SUSAN MUHINDI
News
03 August 2019 - 06:00
Chief Justice David Maraga.
Chief Justice David Maraga.
Image: FILE

The Law Society of Kenya has called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to investigate a man masquerading as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

LSK in a letter addressed to the DCI says it received concerns from several members in 2017 regarding the competency of a man identified as Bernard Maranga.

The petitioners question the authenticity of Maranga's academic and professional qualifications, hence the need to investigate his admission and practice status.

LSK secretary Mercy Wambua in the letter dated March 5 2019,  wants Maranga probed for obtaining admission to the roll of advocates in Kenya illegally.

According to the letter, the advocate petitioned the Chief Justice in September 2014 for admission to the roll of advocates, purporting to be qualified.

The advocate claimed to have practised at the High Court in Uganda and therefore qualified for admission to the roll of advocates under the Advocates Act.

Based on the information contained in his petition for admission, he was illegally and fraudulently admitted to the roll of advocates on December 4 2014.

“Unfortunately, the advocate lied about his qualification and concealed information both to the LSK and Chief Justice, that he had been struck off from the roll of advocates in Uganda, as at the time of presenting the petition,” reads part of the letter.

LSK  in the letter addressed to DCI says on September 25 last year, said they wrote to the chief registrar of the High Court of Uganda and the chairperson of the committee on legal education, Uganda law council inquiring whether the advocate had been duly admitted and if he was qualified to practice law in Uganda.

The chief registrar responded confirming that the advocate had been struck off the roll of advocates in Uganda on June 30 2010.

The registrar said Maranga had secured admission to the roll of advocates in Uganda illegally on the false and alleged admission to the roll of advocates in Kenya on 27 February 1997.

“It is evident that the advocate did not qualify for admission as an advocate in Kenya since he had been struck off from the roll of advocates in Uganda, as at the time he petitioned for admission in Kenya,” read the letter.

The LSK council has already lodged a complaint against him before the advocate’s disciplinary tribunal seeking to have his name struck off the roll of advocates.

“We are willing to offer any support needed to aid in investigation and prosecution of the case,” LSK said in the letter. 

According to the letter, the advocates last known physical address was at Kanu Street in Nakuru. The Divisional Criminal Investigation officer in Nakuru is copied in the letter.

(edited by O. Owino)

More:

Push for independence of Judiciary, LSK told

Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili said LSK members should jealously safeguard the Constitution.
News
2 months ago

Ethiopian Airlines crash: LSK bashes firm for advertising

LSK warned the families against seeking the services of Friedman Rubin Trial Lawyers.
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by SUSAN MUHINDI
News
03 August 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Why many Kenyans are dying of cancer
    2d ago Big Read

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  4. 'Internet's not water': Ethiopia PM defends blackouts
    19h ago Africa

  5. Man left to die by wife beats stage 3 cancer
    3d ago Big Read

Latest Videos