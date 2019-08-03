KRA sets new guidelines for containerised local imports

The Kenya Revenue Authority has set new guidelines to enhance efficiency at the port of Mombasa and the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi.

In a statement issued by KRA Commissioner General James Mburu, all imported cargo for delivery to Nairobi shall now be conveyed by the Standard Gauge Railway and cleared at the Inland Container Depot from August 7.

All imported cargo intended for Mombasa and its environs will also need clearance at the Port of Mombasa.

Mburu said that imported cargo not declared and removed from Port of Mombasa or the inland container depot in Nairobi within 21 days from the date of discharge of the vessel will be transferred to a designated Customs controlled area awaiting disposal in accordance to the EAC Customs Management Act, 2004.