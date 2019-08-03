Close

IMPROVED SERVICES

KRA sets new guidelines for containerised local imports

In Summary

• All imported cargo intended for Mombasa and its environs will also need clearance at the Port of Mombasa.

by LYNDSAY NYAWIRA
News
03 August 2019 - 16:19
Times Tower which houses the Kenya Revenue Authority head office.
Times Tower which houses the Kenya Revenue Authority head office.
Image: FILE

The Kenya Revenue Authority has set new guidelines to enhance efficiency at the port of Mombasa and the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi.

In a statement issued by KRA Commissioner General James Mburu, all imported cargo for delivery to Nairobi shall now be conveyed by the Standard Gauge Railway and cleared at the Inland Container Depot from August 7.

All imported cargo intended for Mombasa and its environs will also need clearance at the Port of Mombasa.

Mburu said that imported cargo not declared and removed from Port of Mombasa or the inland container depot in Nairobi within 21 days from the date of discharge of the vessel will be transferred to a designated Customs controlled area awaiting disposal in accordance to the EAC Customs Management Act, 2004.

More:

KRA seizes 14 containers stuffed with rice at Mombasa port

KRA officials have seized 14 containers stuffed with 14,560 bags of ricethat were being cleared illegally at the Port of Mombasa.In a statement on ...
News
2 years ago

KRA integrates all scanners to curb contraband

The Kenya Revenue Authority has integrated all its 12 scanners stationed at the port of Mombasa, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Container ...
Counties
9 months ago

KRA to adopt new customs system in June, trains players

The Kenya Revenue Authority is educating players ahead of full rollout of the new Integrated Customs Management System in June, which will replace ...
Counties
2 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by LYNDSAY NYAWIRA
News
03 August 2019 - 16:19

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Why many Kenyans are dying of cancer
    2d ago Big Read

  3. 'Internet's not water': Ethiopia PM defends blackouts
    1d ago Africa

Latest Videos