Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa involved in road accident

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa was on Saturday involved in a road accident at Ndengelwa in Bungoma County.
The MP, however, did not sustain serious injuries but his Prado vehicle was extensively damaged.
The first-term lawmaker was headed for a funeral at Ranje village in Kanduyi Constituency.
The funeral was for Mzee Saul Masinde, a father to former Bungoma 2017 women rep aspirant Antonina Sangura.
The accident involved two bicycle riders.
The riders who were beside the road were knocked down by the MP's car before it rolled several times.
The two were rushed by good samaritans to the Bungoma Referral Hospital.
Barasa said he will cater for the medical expenses of the two riders.
The Kimilili MP later proceeded to attend the burial where he was joined by other Bungoma leaders.