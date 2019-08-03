Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa involved in road accident

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa was on Saturday involved in a road accident at Ndengelwa in Bungoma County.

The MP, however, did not sustain serious injuries but his Prado vehicle was extensively damaged.

The first-term lawmaker was headed for a funeral at Ranje village in Kanduyi Constituency.

The funeral was for Mzee Saul Masinde, a father to former Bungoma 2017 women rep aspirant Antonina Sangura.

The accident involved two bicycle riders.