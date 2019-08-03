Kenya is ripe for new Curriculum-Experts

Educational experts have urged parents and teachers to ignore those opposed to the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) that the government is rolling out to replace the 8.4.4 system.

Dorothy Mwanzille, a senior curriculum development officer at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), and Kerugoya Municipality Primary School director Solomon Munene reiterated that Kenya was ripe for the new curriculum, which will nurture every learner’s potential.

Speaking during the launch of a talent academy at Kerugoya Municipality, Mwanzille dismissed claims that CBC is informed by developments in politics or an agenda by officials to make money.

“The curriculum changes the country is embarking on are solely for professional reasons. It is being done as a result of research on curriculum needs and benchmarking with the best educational systems in the world, such as Malaysia’s,” she said.

The official observed global standards recommend for curriculum change every five years meaning that since 1985 when 8.4.4 was adopted, the curriculum should have changed seven times.